Disney Game Discounted to Just $3.99 for Limited Time

A Disney game has been discounted to just $3.99 for a limited time, thanks to the Nintendo eShop. As a result, this deal is limited to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 users, however, there is a similar deal on the Microsoft Store. On the Microsoft Store, Disney fans can grab the Disney game for $5.99. The Nintendo eShop deal is the result of a 90 percent discount, while the Microsoft Store deal is the result of an 85 percent discount. To this end, the game has never been cheaper than this $3.99 price point before. That said, the Nintendo eShop deal is only available until August 20, while the Microsoft Store deal is only available until August 8.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new and limited time deals are specifically for Cars 3: Driven to Win from Avalanche Software and and WB Games. The game is not only notable for being a game in the Pixar series, but because it was notably the last game Avalanche Software, a Utah-based developer, made before it released Hogwarts Legacy, 2023’s best-selling game, and a breakout hit for the studio.

Cars 3: Driven to Win was not received as well. To this end, its Metacritic scores range from 59 to 72, varying platform to platform. However, for hardcore or nostalgic Cars fan, it certainly scratches an itch.

“Start your engines and gear up for the ultimate racing experience in Cars 3: Driven to Win inspired by Disney Pixar’s film, Cars 3,” reads an official description of the game, for those curious to know more. “Play with over 20 customizable characters including Lightning McQueen, Jackson Storm, Cruz Ramirez and the next generation of racers in over 20 tracks set in iconic locations from the film such as Radiator Springs. Train and advance your abilities in 6 game modes and challenge your family and friends in the Battle Race to become the Ultimate Champion. On the road to becoming a Hall of Fame Driver, training and skill will give you an edge in a race that anyone can win.”

Play video

Those that decide to take advantage of this new Disney deal should expect to put, on average, eight hours into the game just to mainline it. Add in side content, and this number is more like 15 to 20 hours. Completionists, meanwhile, will need closer to 30 hours with the Disney game.