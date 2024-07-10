Disney Lorcana’s Infamous Squirrel Card Becomes Too Powerful, Is Faced With Errata

Disney Lorcana has announced that it is releasing an errata to a card that has become a major terror in competitive play in recent months. Today, Ravensburger NA announced that an errata to Disney Lorcana, a first for the popular card game. The errata will be made to Bucky – Squirrel Squeak Tutor, a card from the game’s second set. The errata increases Bucky’s cost to 3, removes Bucky’s Ward keyword, and also modifies Bucky’s discard ability to only activate when its player uses Shift to play a Floodborn card. The change goes into effect with the release of Shimmering Skies, which comes out on August 9th.

While Bucky – Squirrel Squeak Tutor didn’t see much play in early sets, Ursula’s Return opened up the ability to discard multiple cards from opponents’ hands as early as turn 2 with Bucky being one part of the game’s current combo. When explaining why they nerfed Bucky, Ravensburger noted that the card was “creating a stressful environment that just wasn’t fun” and that Bucky’s Ward keyword removed players’ ability to deal with the powerful card. The nerf was necessary to promote a “positive play environment” and was being made “in the best interest of the players.”

In the official announcement, the Disney Lorcana TCG Global Organized Play Team stated that “We apologize for missing the mark on this card and hope you understand why we’re taking steps to preserve a fun experience.” The team also asked players to be helpful with those who may have missed the change, and that they were working on updating the app with the new card rules as soon as they could.

Fan reaction to the errata was mixed, with some fans complaining that an errata was hard to follow compared to simply adding the card to a ban list and then removing it once a counter to the card was added in future sets. However, other fans believe that Bucky needed dealt with, as it had quickly become part of a dominant meta deck that apparently had no imminent counter in future sets.