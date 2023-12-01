Disney+ Subscribers Can Pick up a Big Discount on Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's release date is right around the corner. The team at Ubisoft is busy putting the finishing touches on the latest piece of the Avatar franchise, and they have been dropping new details all week. With that in mind, Disney+ subscribers will be happy to hear that they can pick up Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora at launch for a hefty discount. If you're signed up for the service, you can snag a preorder for Frontiers for 20% off the usual price. However, there are a few caveats you'll have to keep in mind.

The most important thing to note is that this is only for the PC version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. If you hoping to pick it up on either PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S you'll either have to pay full price or find another discount. You'll also need to have an account with Ubisoft and install Ubisoft Connect on your PC. Finally, if you want the discount, you need to make sure your Disney+ and Ubisoft accounts are using the same e-mail. That means if you're using someone else's Disney+ log-in, you might be out of luck. Once that's all taken care of, you just need to head to the official site and claim the deal before picking up your preorder. You can use the discount on any version of the game, so if you want the Ultimate Edition and all that comes with it, this is a great way to save a few bucks.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Release Date and DLC

One week until Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora releases.



Soon you'll be living your best life riding your banshee in the Western Frontier! pic.twitter.com/4pqo6vak7H — Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (@AvatarFrontiers) November 30, 2023

As mentioned, this discount works for every edition of the PC version of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. That means that if you buy the Gold Edition and above, you'll also get the season pass. That could be a good deal if you're a big Avatar fan because the developers have already promised two pieces of story DLC, which will introduce brand-new Na'vi tribes to Pandora. It'll be fun to see what all the developers include in the DLC. We know that the team had access to future Avatar film scripts, so they might find ways to incorporate bits of that into future content. Plus, there's always the chance characters from the game will crossover into the film franchise if they're received well enough.

If you only buy the the standard edition, you'll still get the Child of Two Worlds pack for preordering, which includes some character and weapons cosmetics. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora launches on December 7 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Remember, this Disney+ deal is only good for PC players, so keep that in mind when deciding which console you're going to play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on.