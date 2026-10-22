Dispatch’s One-Year Anniversary Brings New Modes, Comics, Merch, Ports, and More

Dispatch became one of the unexpected sensations in 2025. It reviewed well, sold millions of copies, and even won a few awards. The first episode dropped one year ago and to celebrate this milestone, developer AdHoc Studio is adding more modes to the superhero adventure game, releasing comics, selling merch, and more.

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The new modes don’t add any new gameplay, though, as they are just behind-the-scenes materials. Commentary Mode is exactly what it sounds like: Players play the game while key creatives speak over the gameplay to give extra insight. The whole cast wasn’t listed, but Aaron Paul, Laura Bailey and Erin Yvette — Robert Robertson III, Invisigal, and Blonde Blazer, respectively — will be among those chatting over the game. There are 16 hours of commentary, and the commentary even adapts to the player’s choices, meaning there’s no way to hear everything in one run. There’s also a toggle that enables voice actor or developer commentary.

Image Courtesy of AdHoc Studio

Image Courtesy of AdHoc Studio

Image Courtesy of AdHoc Studio

Image Courtesy of AdHoc Studio

Storyboard Mode, on the other hand, just lets players go through the episodes with rough storyboard animatics in various stages of completion instead of the final, polished scenes. Commentary Mode and Storyboard Mode aren’t mutually exclusive, either, so players can have both ticked at the same time.

These new modes will only be included for those who have the Deluxe Edition. The Deluxe Edition upgrade will be $10.99 and will include the previously released Deluxe Edition content: an artbook and four digital comics.

Dispatch is also making its way to new platforms. It’ll launch on the iOS and Google app stores on December 9th for $19.99. The first four episodes will be free at launch, and the whole game has been adapted to support touch screens and vertical play.

Dispatch Is Also Getting New Merch

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But the one-year celebration isn’t just limited to digital goods. Boutique video game book publisher Lost in Cult will also be publishing Dispatch: Design Works, a hardcover making-of book that comes with a collectible box, notes from the cast and crew, and more. There’s currently no price or release date. Lost in Cult already partnered with AdHoc to make the Dispatch vinyl and physical editions, which were announced in August. The vinyl is set to start shipping out sometime in the middle of November.

Image Courtesy of Adhoc Studio

The official AdHoc store will also get new items. The vinyl art will make its way to hoodies, shirts, and posters. The digital comics that were also originally in the Deluxe Edition will get their own physical editions, too. The first thousand orders on the store will even include a limited edition collector’s card.

Finally, there will be a Dispatch concert at the Avalon Hollywood nightclub in Los Angeles on December 3rd. Along with Dispatch composer Andrew Arcadi and the SDN Company Band, artists Thot Squad, Bershy, Primer, Caroline Kingsbury, and Fartbarf will be playing at the event and mix in songs from the game with their own music. Tickets are limited and will open up to AdHoc’s email subscribers before the general public. Most of the tickets are standing-room only, but VIP tickets will come with tables. It, however, will not be streamed online.

AdHoc is working on a Critical Role game and helping with Until Dawn 2, but there were no teases during these celebrations hinting at another Dispatch game, even though the team has entertained the idea publicly. Regardless of any future plans, co-creative director Nick Herman took the time to thank fans for their support.

“Dispatch was only possible because of folks who believed in it enough to show up and do their best work,” said Herman. “In our industry, it’s often really hard to showcase those people and how the development process actually works, but fortunately our game is very weird and specific and affords us some unique opportunities. So for the fans who made Dispatch a part of their lives, we wanted to give them more ways to experience the world they love, whether that’s playing alongside the cast and crew, experiencing the entire game in its original storyboards, or hanging out together IRL at the wildest version of a Dispatch concert our finance team would sign off on.”

Are you going to jump back into Dispatch for the commentary? Or are you just going to buy some of the merchandise? Let us know in the comments.