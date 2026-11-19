Two different games from Rockstar Games are free with PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium. In other words, this is a last call for those who have been playing them via the pair of Sony subscriptions to spend today wrapping them up, because come November 20, they will no longer be available via either subscription service.

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Those with a PlayStation Plus subscription, like everyone else, may be busy playing Rockstar Games’ newest game, Grand Theft Auto VI, but GTA 6 is not included with any tier of PlayStation Plus, and it won’t be for years. What two games are, though, are Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5. These are Rockstar Games’ latest releases in the pre-GTA 6 world. And they are both hyper relevant. GTA 5 is relevant for obvious reasons, but in many ways GTA 6 is more of a successor to Red Dead Redemption 2 than GTA 5 in terms of design and its pursuit of hyper-realism and immersion.

Each game is too long to start today and complete before tomorrow, even if you don’t take a single break and blitz through each. Those who have been playing either or both could finish them up, though. Meanwhile, others could trial both to see if they are interested in a full purchase, assuming you can access either, as the launch of GTA 6 has been causing some PSN issues.

Now that GTA 6 is out, and going to eventually drive even more interest in the back catalog of Rockstar Games, it may also be a while before either of these games return to PlayStation Plus. There is usually a large gap of years to begin with, and this may now be extended because of the introduction of GTA 6 to the equation.

Those who have booted up GTA 6 may find some of its changes to be downgrades. With a 99 on Metacritic, it is officially the highest-rated video game of all time, but not everybody is loving it. For example, because the relationship between Jason and Lucia is at the heart of the game, there aren’t prostitutes or the ability to cheat. There are many changes like this that are largely in the name of Jason and Lucia’s relationship or the game’s dedication to realism and immersion that have left, in particular, some Grand Theft Auto fans frustrated that there are elements of stereotypical Grand Theft Auto missing from GTA 6. If you are one of these people, the good news is there are the older GTA games, including GTA 5.

Grand Theft Auto VI is available via PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. Those interested in playing it at launch will need to fork over a minimum of $80.