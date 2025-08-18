10 Eldritch Invocations That Are Always Solid Choices in D&D

Eldritch Blast is one of the best spells that you pick up as a Warlock in Dungeons and Dragons. Aside from being a powerful cantrip in its base form, you get to pick Eldritch Invocations once you reach certain levels in the Warlock class, which either add effects to your Eldritch Blast or let you access other perks that tend to offer a lot of utility. The biggest downside is that you can’t take every Eldritch Invocation since you only have the chance to grab a few of them, and there are so many great ones to choose from, including safe picks that work with any subclass you choose.

Eldritch Invocations are one of the reasons that Eldritch Blast is a great cantrip. You don’t have to waste your limited spell slots that you have as a Warlock to deal an acceptable amount of damage, and you get to build additional utility around your Eldritch Blast. Not every Eldritch Invocation is suitable for every build, but there are options that are pretty safe choices across the board.

1. Repelling Blast

Repelling Blast gives you a little utility in the form of impacting enemy positioning on the battlefield. With this invocation, you push an enemy up to 10 feet away from you in a straight line when you hit them with Eldritch Blast. This is particularly useful for keeping melee enemies at a distance, as you can usually you the distance to reposition yourself—or give your party members a chance to reposition themselves—without triggering an attack of opportunity.

2. Agonizing Blast

Since Warlocks use Charisma as their spellcasting stat, you’ll likely have a decent Charisma stat when you’re going with a standard Warlock build. As a result, Agonizing Blast becomes almost essential to take as an Eldritch Invocation, as it lets you add your Charisma modifier to the damage your Eldritch Blast does on a hit. Basically, you get a free damage bonus.

3. Mask of Many Faces

With the limited number of spell slots that Warlocks have compared to other casters, it’s always helpful to have options that don’t use your precious spell slots. The Mask of Many Faces lets you cast Disguise Self at will without using a spell slot, which can be useless in a lot of situations that tend to be common in campaigns. This is particularly great if you need to keep a low profile and blend in with less risk of being noticed.

4. Misty Visions

Do you need a distraction? Misty Visions might be able to help you. With this Eldritch Invocation, you can cast Silent Image at will without using your valuable spell slots. While Silent Image is limited to just a visual illusion, sometimes that’s all you need for a distraction. Plus, if you can cast it at will and without using spell slots, you can certainly get a lot of use out of the spell, even if it’s not always productive.

5. Devil’s Sight

Devil’s Sight gives you some amazing utility, especially if you’re in a campaign that involves a lot of dark places or enemies that love casting spells that include magical darkness. With this Eldritch Invocation, you get normal vision in darkness up to a distance of 120 feet, even if that darkness is magical, which makes it unique from regular Darkvision. It’s not the best fit for campaigns with a lot of bright areas, but you can generally get some use out of this choice even then.

6. Eldritch Mind

Eldritch Mind is particularly great if you’re using a lot of spells with Concentration, as it gives you advantage specifically on Constitution Saving Throws that are made for the sake of maintaining Concentration. Even if you aren’t going as heavily into spellcasting, you’ll likely still use Concentration spells throughout the campaign, which makes this invocation a nice precaution to avoid wasting a spell slot on a spell that gets dropped from a failed throw.

7. Eldritch Sight

Eldritch Sight lets you cast Detect Magic a will without using your spell slots. It’s a Concentration spell, but you’ll likely end up using it outside of combat for the most part. Because of that, you can use Eldritch Sight to check every room you enter for the presence of magic if you want to, without using a single spell slot in the process.

8. One with Shadows

This Eldritch Invocation is a bit more situational compared to other options, but it can be a powerful choice in the right campaign. One with Shadows lets you use your action to become invisible in an area of dim light or darkness until you move or take an action or reaction. This could be great for waiting to ambush a target or waiting for a patrol to pass by.

9. Tome of Levistus

Here, you have a powerful defense option that can save your life in a pinch. Tome of Levistus lets you use a reaction when you take damage to encase yourself in ice. This lasts until the end of your next turn, and you gain 10 temporary hit points per Warlock level while you’re frozen to take the damage that you reacted to. Once the ice melts, you lose the temporary hit points.

10. Armor of Shadows

Warlocks aren’t the squishiest class, but they also aren’t the most durable. Luckily, Armor of Shadows can give you a great option for defense. With this Eldritch Invocation, you can cast Mage Armor at will without having to use your spell slots. This means that you can prepare yourself with Mage Armor for every battle.

Warlocks can be a lot of fun to play, but there are also quite a few choices you have to make when building one. Depending on your build, your party composition, and the campaign, the best options end up changing since your needs will vary. As a result, it’s good to have a set of options that are always solid choices.