Doctor Who Fans Can Now Fly Their Own Tardis In New VR Experience

Virtual Reality (VR) continues to escalate in both popularity and accessibility. For sci-fi Doctor Who fans, this means that their dreams of piloting their very own Tardis are even closer to being the real deal as BBC unveils their latest project: Time Vortex VR.

The completely 360 degree experience is compatible with mobile devices and gives fans of the Doctor himself a way to harness their own hero, in their own way. Time Vortext VR uses cutting edge technology to let fans experience what it’s like to traverse the galaxy in a similar sequence to that of the popular BBC show’s opening credits. Travel back, travel forward – there is no limit when you’re the Doctor:

“Fly through the vortex! This new, rebooted version of the Time Vortex game is now available to play in VR! Steer the TARDIS to travel through different dimensions in space and time whilst avoiding hazards from the future and the past! Available to play on VR/mobile/desktop.”

The new experience is also available on the HTV Vive, in addition to cardboard headsets, Google Daydream, and Gear VR – which is one of the more cost efficient means of obtaining a virtual reality experience. To experience Doctor Who on an entirely different level, check it out for yourself right here! It is also available in the Android store and iOS markets.

“The Doctor, a Time Lord/Lady from the race called Time Lords whose home planet is Gallifrey, travels through time and space in his/her ship the TARDIS (an acronym for Time and Relative Dimension In Space) with numerous companions. From time to time he/she regenerates into a new form (which is how the series has been running since the departure of William Hartnell in 1966).”