Donald Trump Set To Meet With Heads of Take-Two, Zenimax and ESA

So, last week, we reported on the news that President Donald Trump would be meeting with some people to talk about “video game violence.” At first, it was hard to take him seriously, mainly because no one in the game industry had heard from the White House regarding the subject.

However, we just heard some familiar names that will be in attendance for the meeting tomorrow, and, man, the stack is firmly decked against Trump’s argument that video games are “shaping young people’s thoughts.”

That’s because three different men will bring years of expertise to the table when they speak to Trump tomorrow at the White House.

First up is Michael Gallagher, who serves as the leader of the Entertainment Software Association, or the ESA for short. We’re pretty sure they’re going to discuss the ESRB rating system, to remind Trump is there, along with many other benefits regarding video games.

But the following two guests are rather interesting. First up is Robert Altman, who serves as the CEO of ZeniMax, the company that owns Bethesda. Now, that company is responsible for over-the-top action games like Doom and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, so it’d be great for those to be demonstrated, as they’re clearly more about being fun.

And then there’s Strauss Zelnick, who serves as the chief executive for Take Two Interactive. That company not only owns 2K Games and Sports, but also Rockstar Games. We’re thinking that, at some point, Trump might bring up Grand Theft Auto V or other games of that nature, to which Zelnick will be ready with some kind of defense.

Now, there won’t be any cameras during the meeting tomorrow, but we’re sure to get details at some point about what goes down, and whether or not Trump takes any of the arguments into consideration. But if anyone can convince him that video games aren’t the problem, it’s Zenick, Altman and Gallagher. We certainly wish the trio the best of luck in Washington tomorrow.

We’ll let you know if we hear anything from the meeting. Hopefully it’ll be a lot more than Trump nodding and going, “I hear you.”