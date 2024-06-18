Today's Nintendo Direct was full of massive new announcements from Nintendo. Metroid Prime 4: Beyond ended the show with a flourish, but the console-maker also revealed a new Mario and Luigi RPG, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, and a new Super Mario Party. One announcement that might've gone under the radar for some considering the magnitude of the big reveals is that the Switch is adding Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, an updated version of the Wii classic. The 2010 platformer was also ported to the 3DS and Wii U, making this Donkey Kong Country Returns HD's fourth system when it launches next year.

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Announced

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD importantly includes all the new content the 3DS version received. That means even if you did play the Wii original, there's still a reason to jump in and play through the new levels on a big screen. Of course, the game also looks better than it did a decade ago. Remember, this is the first game in the Donkey Kong Country franchise that didn't involve developer Rare. Instead, DKC Returns was developed by Retro Studios, the team behind the Metro Prime franchise.

While that studio is largely focused on finishing Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, this HD release could be a sign of Nintendo returning to making regular Donkey Kong games. Earlier this year, Nintendo released Mario vs. Donkey Kong, and rumors have been swirling about the sequel to the Super Mario Bros. movie potentially starring DK (though it could also be a Luigi's Mansion-themed sequel). If that does end up being the case, Nintendo may decide to launch a new Donkey Kong game or two to capitalize on the hype around the film. After all, the first movie did incredibly well at the box office and there's no reason to think the sequel won't do the same.

For now, fans will have to make do with Donkey Kong Country Returns HD. Fortunately, it looks great and the new levels from the 3DS version should be more than enough to bring back veteran players. That'll bring the level count up to 80, giving players plenty to do whether on their own or in two-player local co-op. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD launches on Nintendo Switch on January 16, 2025. Hopefully, this will lead to even more Donkey Kong games next year.