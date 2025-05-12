DOOM: The Dark Ages Early Access Release Time: Everything to Know

It is almost time for the Doom Slayer to rip and tear through demons once again. DOOM: The Dark Ages is just a few hours away from its launch, allowing fans to experience the events that preceded the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. This time around, the Slayer finds himself in a medieval war between the Sentinels, Makyrs, and Hell in one of its largest and most cinematic campaigns to date. So, when will purchasers be able to finally get their hands on the highly anticipated id Software developed shooter?

For some players, DOOM: The Dark Ages is actually just a few hours away from release. For others, they will have to wait a couple more days to experience the Doom Slayer’s latest fight with Hell’s forces. Much of this is determined by the edition that was purchased. Those who grabbed the Premium Edition will have up to two days of early access to the game, in addition to some other goodies. Purchasers of the Standard Edition will have to wait until May 15th to experience the next game from the lauded gaming studio.

What Time Does Doom: The Dark Ages Early Access Unlock?

Bethesda and id Software recently revealed the early access unlock time for DOOM: The Dark Ages. While many video game launches see a midnight launch time depending on the player’s location, the new first-person shooter will be playable a bit earlier than usual, especially those on the West Coast. Here are all the Early Access unlock times for the game, as well as the region according to Bethesda and id Software:

Los Angeles: May 12, 5 P.M. PDT

Mexico City and Dallas: May 12, 7 P.M. CDT

New York: May 12, 8 P.M. EDT

Sao Paulo: May 12, 9 P.M. BRT

London: May 13, 1 A.M. BST

Paris and Frankfurt: May 13, 2 A.M. CEST

Dubai: May 13, 3 A.M. AST

New Delhi: May 13, 5:30 A.M. IST

Beijing and Hong Kong: May 13, 8 A.M. CST/HKT

Seoul and Tokyo: May 13, 9 A.M. KST/JST

Sydney: May 13, 10 A.M. AEST

Auckland: May 13, 12 P.M. (noon) NZST

Again, it should be noted that these unlock times are specifically for those who purchased the Premium Edition of DOOM: The Dark Ages. Standard Edition purchasers can expect the same launch times, but should shift the date of their corresponding region up by two days. For example, Los Angeles players can expect the Standard Edition to unlock on May 14th at 5 P.M. PDT.

DOOM: The Dark Ages is set to release for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass. You can see our own thoughts on The Dark Ages in our review here.