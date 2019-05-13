Recently Emerged DOOM Eternal Footage Looks as Brutal as Ever

DOOM Eternal is set to arrive later this year across all major platforms, and while we don’t have a specific release date as of yet, that hasn’t stopped anyone from getting excited about the next demon-destroying adventure in the long running franchise. Luckily, those in attendance at this year’s QuakeCon will be able to get their hands on the entry and check it out for themselves. That said, we’ve had some decent looks at the upcoming title, but some recently emerged footage shows off the brutal experience looking as good as it ever has, and it is sure to excite any fan that is looking forward to the game.

The footage in the video above (40:32 minute mark) was actually shown off at GDC earlier this year when it was revealed that DOOM Eternal will be coming to Google Stadia, but was recently found by user “vestan” over on ResetEra. We get a better look at what to expect in terms of gameplay, especially when it comes to movement. While things might seem to be a little slow-going, this could be due to the fact that it is being played with a controller and there aren’t a ton of enemies around. Either way, everything looks fluid, brutal, and awesome. Plus, Doomguy grunts again!

DOOM Eternal is set to arrive later this year on Google Stadia, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the upcoming game:

“Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power as you rip-and-tear your way across dimensions with the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Powered by idTech 7 and set to an all-new pulse-pounding soundtrack composed by Mick Gordon, DOOM Eternal puts you in control of the unstoppable DOOM Slayer as you blow apart new and classic demons with powerful weapons in unbelievable and never-before-seen worlds.”

What do you think about this? Are you even more excited to get your hands on DOOM Eternal? Is this going to end up being the best installment yet? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

