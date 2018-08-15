Doom Eternal’s Lead Character Is More Powerful Than Ever

As you might have seen from the gameplay reveal last week, Doom Eternal is loaded with badassery. (Yes, that’s a word.) If you’re not carving up demons with one type of weapon, you’re certainly doing it with another. And that’s before you pull out the mighty Crucible sword to do some major damage.

But in a new interview with Gamereactor, creative director Hugo Martin has explained just how much more of an unstoppable badass your character has become since the 2016 release of Doom. In fact, he’s so powerful that it’s going to take a lot to bring him down.

Said Martin, “He’s got a shoulder-mounted equipment launcher, which is pretty awesome. I mean, the main goal is to make him faster and more powerful, right, and so now when you shoot out equipment like grenades – and you saw the flamethrower – you don’t have to take your hands off the guns; you can do it at the same time.” That means a lot more firepower for the barrage of demons that you’ll be going up against.

Game director Marty Stratton chimed in as well, talking about how the dash maneuver has taken over for crouching, allowing for better movement within the game. “[This] completely changes the feel of the game for the better. It gives you an opportunity to dash in for a glory kill, cover larger spaces. You combine that with the meat hook, the new demon grapple hook off the super shotgun: adds a whole new level of improv capability to Doom combat.”

Oh, and that Crucible blade? It’s capable of slicing into enemies like a knife would to Thanksgiving turkey. So, in other words, expect a whole lot of carnage when this game comes out.

You can read the full interview here, but there’s a lot of chaos awaiting in Doom Eternal — and it makes us want it even more. You can check out the gameplay video below.

Doom Eternal doesn’t have a release date but it’s expected for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Hopefully we’ll see it sometime next year, possibly around the summertime. (Best way to beat the heat is by mowing down demons in hell!)

(Hat tip to NintendoLife for the scoop!)