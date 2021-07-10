Dr Disrespect Says Call of Duty: Warzone Developers Are "Clueless"

✖

Popular YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has been very critical of Call of Duty: Warzone in recent months. While the "Doc" has been most well-known in recent years as a personality, he actually previously worked at Activision on the Call of Duty series. So with this in mind, some of his latest comments directed at the team behind Warzone have come with a bit of weight behind them.

In a recent stream on YouTube, Dr Disrespect took his criticism of Call of Duty: Warzone to a whole new level. The creator began venting about the many problems that he believes have been plaguing the battle royale title for quite some time and also stressed that he has the answers to all of these issues. However, the problems themselves cannot be rectified because Dr Disrespect claimed that the team working on the game is inept. "It's clear that they're clueless," Dr Disrespect said in a rant specifically aimed at Warzone developer Raven Software. "They don't know what they're doing and they've given up."

The Doc went on to say that if he could just sit down and have a meeting with those at Raven Software, he believes he could get most of the issues in Call of Duty: Warzone ironed out pretty quickly. He suggested that if such a meeting were to happen, he would bring a whiteboard with him and lay out all of the problems in the game. "Just a couple of little changes, easy implementations," he went on to say. "I’d make them millions, the population of this game would come back."

Obviously, there's a good chance that no such meeting between Raven Software and Dr Disrespect ever comes to fruition, but it definitely seems like the iconic streamer would love to give those working on the game his thoughts in person. Moving forward, Doc has suggested that he won't be playing Warzone for much longer and has repeatedly made clear that he'll be hopping into Battlefield 2042 when it launches later this year.

So what do you make of Dr Disrespect's new quotes here? Do you also believe that Call of Duty: Warzone has started to have a ton of problems in recent months? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

