Dr Disrespect Cosplays Agent 47 in Hitman 3 Stream

January 20th saw the release of Hitman 3, and it seems that many fans are excited for the all-new sequel, including Dr Disrespect. In a stream of the game, the Doc's signature locks were gone, replaced with a hairless look meant to evoke Agent 47. Those concerned that the Two-Time Champion might have buzzed off his hair for the stream can rest assured; it was merely a bald cap, intended to set the mood. Dr Disrespect could have taken it a step further and completed the ensemble with a suit and tie, but some viewers might not have recognized him and opted to tune-in to a different stream, instead!

An image of Dr Disrespect's new look can be found in the image below.

(Photo: YouTube)

It's not a bad look for the streamer! While most fans will be happy to see Dr Disrespect go back to his classic look the next time he streams, he does get points for effort. All in all, it's not a bad way to build hype for the new game, and get the attention of viewers!

For those unfamiliar with Hitman 3, the game is the latest in IO Interactive's franchise, delivering some of the biggest contracts Agent 47 has ever faced. The game offers players a number of different ways to deal with each contract, and subsequent playthroughs provide new pathways to explore, thanks to the game's persistent shortcut system. Fans on PlayStation can also check out the game's contracts in VR, as well.

Reception to Hitman 3 has been strong thus far. It remains to be seen whether or not it will be able to hold Dr Disrespect's attention for very long, as he has a tendency to get frustrated with games fairly quickly. Of course, given his commitment to dressing up for his Hitman 3 stream, it seems like he might be a little more patient with this one than he has been with other games in the past!

Hitman 3 is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out Hitman 3? What do you think of Dr Disrespect's look for his stream of the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!