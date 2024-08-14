Dr Disrespect Deletes Admission of Messaging a Minor Ahead of Return to Streaming

Controversial streamer Dr Disrespect, whose real name is Guy Beahm, has deleted his previous post where he confirmed trading messages with a minor which resulted in his ban from Twitch in 2020. In recent weeks, Beahm has started to post again on social media for the first time since grooming allegations were levied at him in June. In the wake of these allegations, Beahm admitted that he did previously message a minor through Twitch’s “Whispers” messaging service. Now, Beahm has completely wiped this past statement off of his X account as he seems to be nearing a return to streaming as Dr Disrespect.

Spotted by Dexerto, Beahm has today wiped out his lengthy statement from X that provided his own account on why he was banned from Twitch. This move comes about in the wake of numerous other changes that Beahm has been making to his profile in recent weeks, which all seems to be pointing to a streaming return soon. Given how widespread this statement was when it was made, Beahm deleting it off of his account is quite unusual as it doesn’t necessarily hide or make it difficult to find what had previously been said.

Strangely, the header image on Dr Disrespect’s X account still contains a reference to this past post that has now been deleted. A cut-up portion of the statement can be seen tethered to a fishing line which is attached to a bobber containing Dr Disrespect’s logo. This image was added to the account in tandem with a post that sees Dr Disrespect sitting in front of a chessboard. It’s not known exactly what these pictures are supposed to represent, but many have inferred that this is paving the way to a return to streaming.

In this previous statement, Beahm said that he would once again stream as his Dr Disrespect persona after taking an extended vacation with his family. Even if Beahm does begin streaming again shortly, in what capacity remains unknown. YouTube notably demonetized Dr Disrespect’s channel in light of his previous admission of messaging a minor and many of his fellow streamers have since distanced themselves from the creator. Whether or not Dr Disrespect will even still have an audience upon his potential return also isn’t known, but we’ll likely learn more in the coming days or weeks.