Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gameplay Trailer Features Fast-Paced Action and Compelling Companions

Over the weekend, the team at Microsoft hosted its annual Xbox Games Showcase, giving fans new and updated looks at several of its upcoming games. That included the announcements of games like Doom: The Dark Ages, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, and many more games that are sure to excite fans over the next few years. One of the more intriguing reveals was Dragon Age: The Veilguard (previously Dreadwolf). We haven't seen a new game in the long-running franchise for about a decade, so the hype is understandably high, but Xbox didn't showcase gameplay at its event. Thankfully, the team at Bioware revealed a 20-minute gameplay trailer for Dragon Age: The Veilguard earlier today.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard Gameplay Trailer

The Dragon Age franchise has roots in much more strategic gameplay than what you can see in the trailer above. While Dragon Age: The Veilguard isn't completely casting those roots aside, this combat is as action-heavy as the series has ever been. Combat does completely stop when using the ability wheel to select special attacks, allowing you to plan your next move, but this is fast-paced fighting at its core.

The gameplay shown in the trailer makes combat look similar to what we've seen in most action games since the popularization of the Batman: Arkham system. Incoming attacks are noted by an alert over the player's head, giving you time to dodge or parry. You can swiftly move from one target to the next with what appears to be the press of a button. It's all relatively well-trodden at this point. However, the ability to slow time to a stop and use abilities introduces some extra juice into the flow and could make for something unique in the genre. We'll have to wait until we can get hands-on with the game to know for sure.

In addition to the combat, we also got to see several companions (and one former companion) in action. At the start of the trailer, the player is accompanied by two old friends: Varric Tethras and Lace Harding. However, mid-way through the trailer, they are joined by Neve Gallus, a new companion who appears to be a mage. The quartet eventually makes their way to a confrontation with Solas, who fans of the franchise will remember as a former companion who was revealed as Fen'Harel and the antagonist of the upcoming fourth game. Of course, those are only a few companions you can recruit once The Veilguard launches. Bioware will likely reveal them all in much greater detail as we get closer to release.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard doesn't have an official release date yet, but is currently scheduled to launch this fall. When it is released, The Veilguard will be on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.