Dragon Age: The Veilguard Fans Slam Missing Feature as “Ridiculous”

Since its full reveal, Dragon Age: The Veilguard has divided Dragon Age fans. This continued at release, and now is continuing in its post-launch window. Most of the division centers around the game’s writing and narrative, which is not to the same quality level as previous Dragon Age games. Meanwhile, there is also been plenty of criticism lodged against the game’s new art direction, the lack of meaningful choice, the dialogue wheel, the restrictions on the RPG elements of the game, and some of its repetitive mission design.

In addition to the broader criticisms of the game, there are also some more specific complaints, including the lack of a few quality-of-life features in the game. For example, players are not happy about the lack of ability to fully preview designs of armor of weapons before buying said armor and weapons. This is fairly basic feature for an RPG that puts emphasis on player customization, yet it is missing, and Dragon Age fans aren’t happy about it.

How do we know this? Well, because one of the top posts this month on the Dragon Age Reddit page is a post complaining about this feature missing from the new BioWare RPG.

“No ability to fully preview designs of armor or weapons before you buy them is so ridiculous,” reads the post in question. “I don’t understand how this slipped through.Using a tiny image to guess if you’ll like it on your character is bizarre. Never seen an RPG without this.”

For what it is worth, there have been a few RPGs over the years that have had this same issue, so it is not entirely uncommon. Nonetheless, Dragon Age players are not happy about it, as evident by the popularity of the post and the many comments that echo the sentiment.

“Totally agreed, particularly when so many of them are intended purely as cosmetics,” reads one of the comments in question. “And the cosmetic-only ones you can’t even try on in the field, you have to wait until you’re back at the wardrobe in the Lighthouse. It makes no sense.”

Of course, this feature could be added at some point in the future with a future update, but right now there is no word from BioWare of this being in the pipeline. This doesn’t mean the feature isn’t in the works, or going to be in the works soon, but there is no reason to currently anticipate as much.

