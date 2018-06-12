Dragon Ball FighterZ Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

As we previously reported, Goku and company will soon be raising a lot of hell on Nintendo Switch.

During today’s Nintendo Direct event, Bandai Namco’s fighting game has been confirmed for the platform, set to arrive sometime this year. It promises to bring all the action we’ve come to expect from the other versions released earlier this year, but will let you take it on the go. Sounds like the perfect thing to take along with you on that trip to EVO later this summer.

Only a brief snippet of gameplay was shown from FighterZ, but it’s completely confirmed and set to go. No word yet if it’ll include the DLC within the package or if it’ll be sold separately, but we’ll be checking with Bandai Namco to get more information as soon as we can.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ for the Nintendo Switch is in development at Arc System Works, a renowned Japanese video game developer of classic 2D fighting titles. With DRAGON BALL FighterZ for the Nintendo Switch, the development team is now taking the signature action-packed explosive gameplay of DRAGON BALL FighterZ and combining it with the portability of the Nintendo Switch. DRAGON BALL FighterZ for the Nintendo Switch will also feature easy-to-pick-up-and-play controls in support of single Joy-Con® play along with support for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for serious competitive play. All the classic 2D fighting visuals and advanced 3D character models that look and feel as if they are ripped straight out of the DRAGON BALL anime series can now be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

DRAGON BALL FighterZ for the Nintendo Switch, will enable fans of all skill levels to truly feel like their favorite DRAGON BALL character. Featuring 3 vs. 3 battle mechanics, both new and seasoned players alike are sure to experience the epic scope of DRAGON BALL as they build their team and take them into battle. In order to build the strongest team possible, players will need to train and master more than one fighter and style; only then will their skills be strong enough to take down the competition.

“DRAGON BALL FighterZ has rocked the fighting game genre and players around the world; now we’re coming back with another knockout hit with DRAGON BALL FighterZ for the Nintendo Switch,” said Eric Hartness, Vice President of Marketing at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. “The Nintendo Switch provides the premier portable console platform from which to deliver all the power, personality, and over-the-top action DRAGON BALL FighterZ is known for and we can’t wait to see players enjoying the game everywhere they go.”

Here’s the full breakdown of features so you know what you’re in for. You can also check out our review for reference!

High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, Dragon Ball FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.

3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.

Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match… There is something for every taste!

Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.

Dragon Ball FighterZ will release later this year for Nintendo Switch. Prepare yourself, anime fans.