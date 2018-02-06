Save 12% on ‘Dragon Ball FighterZ’ Pre-Orders for PC

Fantatical is currently running a sale on Bandai Namco titles that includes a 12% discount on the upcoming and highly anticipated Dragon Ball FighterZ for PC. For a limited time you can get the standard edition of the game for $52.79 and the Fighter Edition for $83.58.

Keep in mind that you'll need a Steam account to redeem the deal. The minimum and recommended system requirements are available below.

Minimum Requirements:

OS : Windows 7/8/10

: Windows 7/8/10 Processor : AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz/ Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz

: AMD FX-4350, 4.2 GHz/ Intel Core i5-3470, 3.20 GHz RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Graphics Card: Radeon HD 6870, 1GB/ GeForce 650 Ti, 1GB

Radeon HD 6870, 1GB/ GeForce 650 Ti, 1GB DirectX: Version 11

Recommended Requirements:

OS: Windows 7/8/10

Windows 7/8/10 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz/ Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz

AMD Ryzen 5 1400, 3.2 GHz/ Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Graphics Card: Radeon HD 7870, 2GB/ Geforce GTX 660, 2GB

Radeon HD 7870, 2GB/ Geforce GTX 660, 2GB DirectX: Version 11

You should also know that all Dragon Ball FighterZ pre-orders will receive access to SSGSS Goku and SSGSS Vegeta along with two exclusive lobby avatars. The Fighter Edition includes the game along with the FighterZ Pass, which adds 8 new characters to the roster.

Again, the Dragon Ball FighterZ deal is only one of numerous Bandai Namco titles that Fanatical is currently offering at a discount. You can check out all of the games in the sale right here.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is scheduled for release on January 26 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Amazon Prime members can save 20% on the pre-order for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

