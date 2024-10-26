Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Has an Exclusive DLC Everyone’s Trying to Get

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has several different DLCs releasing early next year, but it would appear there’s another DLC floating around that players don’t have to wait for at all. Instead of adding new characters to the game or more outfits, this DLC is one for a unique aura and seems to be the first of its kind. It changes the aura of power that surrounds your Dragon Ball characters whenever they’re powering up, and while it’s not exactly a straightforward process, everyone’s trying to claim their codes right now.

The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLC comes courtesy of V-Jump, the Japanese magazine that’s been keeping players up to speed on Sparking! Zero and pretty much any other manga and manga-to-game adaptations worth keeping up with over the years. Last month, it was said that V-Jump would offer codes for a unique aura in the next issue, and now that the issue is out, people are finally starting to get their codes. New V-Jump issues are only available in Japan at first (and in Japanese, for that matter), but it doesn’t seem as though these codes are locked to a region, so even Sparking! Zero players in the West are able to redeem them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The aura itself unsurprisingly pays homage to V-Jump in a way. Instead of an aura of power that generally follows the humanoid shape of whoever’s powering up, this new Sparking! Zero aura is in the shape of a “V.” You can make the call on whether you think it’s better than the original by checking out the showcase below from a player who already got the aura DLC, but exclusive is exclusive, and the challenge of getting this DLC perhaps makes it a bit more valuable than something that would’ve been given away to everyone.

The V-Jump aura DLC for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is only usable on certain characters, though considering how many of the dominant meta characters in the Dragon Ball game are Saiyans and fusions, it shouldn’t be hard to find someone in your roster that uses it. If you want the aura for yourself, it’s also not overly complicated to get so long as you don’t mind putting in a bit of work and paying a few dollars for it.

A guide shared by Sparking! Zero players pointed others to this site where you can purchase a copy of V-Jump. After buying a few coins there so that you can purchase the issue, you’ll get three codes for the Sparking! Zero aura DLC: one for Steam, one for Xbox, and one for PlayStation. After those codes are redeemed, you should have the Sparking! Zero DLC added to your game. It supposedly costs around $4 to get the DLC, though we haven’t tried this process ourselves to verify whether it works or not. You get all three codes for the PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam platforms at once regardless of if you need all three or not which means that Sparking! Zero players are ending up with extras, so you may be lucky enough to find one floating around on socials somewhere if someone’s feeling generous.

Gogeta (super) in his super saiyan god super saiyan form in dragon ball: sparking! Zero.

Aside from this DLC and the ones for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero and Dragon Ball Daima, there appear to be even more DLCs coming down the road. A DLC listing for the Steam version of the game revealed that there’s something related to a Martial Arts Pack releasing at some point, and some assets from characters from within the files that have in turn been converted into mods indicate that there are unreleased (or scrapped) characters outside of those in Super Hero and Daima.