Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Survey Asks Players What DLCs They Want

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero already has plenty of plans for DLCs right now (and some plans that players don’t even fully know about, apparently), but aside from the bigger releases like season pass fighters, there are other ways to round out the game with more Dragon Ball DLC. To that end, Sparking! Zero publisher Bandai Namco wants to know from the players themselves what kinds of DLCs they’d like to see in the game. Characters of course are on the list, but so are smaller releases like new items and the coveted skins and outfits that so many players have been begging for so that they can recreate the best looks across Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super.

And to better understand what players are looking for from Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero DLCs, Bandai Namco is going with the survey route. In other games, we’ve seen surveys like these offer insights into what’s going to happen with future content, but some ideas are naturally farfetched enough that you shouldn’t put too much stock in them.

The Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero survey, however, is pretty tame by comparison. It asks a lot of demographic questions to figure out who, exactly, is playing Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and what their familiarity with the Dragon Ball franchise overall looks like, but it’s also got some questions about what kinds of DLCs players want to see. Some of those are very broad and expected like “New characters” and another season pass, but Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero‘s survey also floats the idea of a battle pass, gacha mechanics, new maps, something that would increase experience gains, and many more.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero‘s DLC survey.

Above is the full list of everything that’s mentioned in the DLC-specific question within the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero survey. It’s worth noting that the survey also mentions that it’ll ask more specifically about DLC characters within the list of questions, but it doesn’t seem that there’s a spot there where you can ask for specific fighters you’d like to see included.

If you’d like to take the survey for yourself, you can do so right here or through some of the other links listed below in the event that you need to fill out the survey in another language. Keep in mind, however, that these surveys aren’t typically left up indefinitely and will usually close out after a while to cap the answers received, so if you’re going to fill it out, do so sooner rather than later.

As for the current DLC plans for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the post-launch content is currently split between the known and the unknown. For the DLC that’s for sure coming, we have a season pass schedule to look forward to which includes characters from Dragon Ball Daima and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Several of the Dragon Ball Daima characters have been confirmed already now that the anime is several episodes in, and if the schedule plays out as expected, we should get all the season pass DLCs within the first half of 2025. Evidence from the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero files and some behind-the-scenes listings on Steam indicated that there are more DLCs that may or may not be released in the future, but season pass characters are something players can 100% look forward to.