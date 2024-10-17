Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Confirms 2 More Daima DLC Characters

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero has two Dragon Ball Daima DLC packs on the way as part of the game’s Season Pass schedule, and now, we know of two additional characters that’ll join the Sparking! Zero roster from that anime. Bandai Namco revealed this week that alongside the mini version of Goku, Vegeta (Mini) will also be joining the fight whenever that DLC is released. The other character confirmed so far to make the jump from Dragon Ball Daima to Sparking! Zero is Glorio, a character revealed right at the end of the very first episode of the new Dragon Ball anime.

The Dragon Ball Daima announcements for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero and other Dragon Ball games were shared during the New York Comic-Con panel centered around the anime with Daima characters making guest appearances in games beyond Sparking! Zero as well. Both Vegeta (Mini) and Glorio will be included in the second DLC pack for Sparking! Zero which will be included in season pass purchases but should also be purchasable separately if you want to wait and see who else is included. A final number hasn’t been set yet, but we know that the Daima DLC will include more than just these two.

So far, the only character in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero that comes from Dragon Ball Daima is the mini version of Goku who was reserved as a mystery preorder bonus alongside different versions of Gogeta and Broly. Vegeta (Mini) seemed like a pretty safe bet from the start considering how many versions of him there already are in Sparking! Zero, so it also feels safe to assume that we’ll see other key Z Fighters added in mini versions as well.

Glorio, however, is a different story. He’s a totally new character being introduced in Dragon Ball Daima, and as we can tell from his pointed ears, he’s a demon like many other new characters in the anime. Glorio was first introduced at the very end of Dragon Ball Daima‘s first episode if you stuck around until after the credits, but we only saw a glimpse of him before the episode ended. This level of access to the Demon Realm is completely new for viewers, so we don’t know anything yet about what Glorio is capable of or where his allegiances and motivations fall amid all the other characters at play in Dragon Ball Daima.

Both of those characters will be included in the first Dragon Ball Daima DLC pack for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, but that’s still the second pack overall which means we’ll have to get through the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero DLC first. After the first Dragon Ball Daima DLC, another is coming later, though no characters have been revealed for that one yet since they’re likely fighters that’ll show up later on in the show. A Season Pass schedule shared recently gives us a rough idea of when we can expect these DLCs with all of them set to be out in the first half of 2025.