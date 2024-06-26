Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Character Trailer Confirms Jiren, Future Trunks, and More

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft revealed even more Dragon Ball characters that'll be part of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero's massive roster in yet another fighter-focused trailer released this week. This time, the Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero creators confirmed that the game will feature Super Vegito, Jiren, Future Trunks, Roasie, Ribrianne, Yajirobe, Spopovich, Dabura, Mr. Satan, Anilaza, Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Sign-, and Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose. This reveal follows many other announcements of batches of Dragon Ball characters typically revealed through themed unveilings with many more to come, too, since we've got plenty of time between now and the game's October release date.

Some of the characters shown off in the trailer had already been confirmed in a less dramatic way before this trailer dropped. Mr. Satan is one example, a character also known as Hercule who's been showcased in gameplay demonstrations previously.

Prior to this newest trailer, some of the more recent reveals for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero included characters like Gotenks, Kefla, Vegito, and more as well as the different characters that make up those fused fighters. Many reveals like that over time have brought the number of confirmed fighters up considerably since the first few rounds of Goku and Vegeta variants were confirmed, but there are still quite a few more to be announced before we reach the sum of 164 characters that the game is supposed to release with.

And beyond that, we already know that Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft are planning for some DLC fighters as well as has been the case with pretty much every Dragon Ball game. One of those DLC packs will focus on Dragon Ball Daima while another will focus on characters from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, though the theme of the third pack remains unknown. Some have assumed that it might have something to do with Dragon Ball GT, though we're not even quite sure if characters from that series will be in the game despite some discussions from recent weeks that have suggested they will indeed make the cut in some way.

Outside of new characters, the creators of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero have also been confirming more features recently that'll be in the game. Those newly revealed features were headlined by the addition of local split-screen for players looking to fight against one another, though that feature does come with a slight caveat to make it possible. Some first-person cinematic scenes as well as alternate storylines will also be in the game.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is scheduled to release on October 11th.