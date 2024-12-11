New Update for Dragon Ball Sparking Zero Adds New Features, Adjustments

Ready those fists, Saiyans. A new update for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is out and available for players to download. This update will bring a new move, alongside several adjustments to characters and existing moves, further balancing the experience. The hit fighting game has seen a few updates since its October release but this does seem like one many will find welcoming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Created by Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero brings even more exciting fights of the late Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball series to gaming. While other titles like Dragon Ball FighterZ have done fighting, and done it well, Sparking! Zero adds some interesting story elements like branching narratives and alternate timelines. When it launched on October 11th, many people flocked to the title, both for the fanservice and the enjoyment of seeing the anime/manga characters duke it out in Saiyan style. The new update will bring some changes and fixes that are likely to be appreciated.

A new move called the High-Speed Dragon Dash has been added to Sparking Zero.

Version: 2006.005.003.004.003 of Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero, out today, focuses on adjusting attacks, both overall and specifically to fighters like Android 19 and the controversially difficult Great Ape Vegeta. New features include changing your display name, alphabetical text, and offline P1 vs. P2 stages being put into the title. One of the biggest new additions is the High-Speed Dragon Dash, which will help you close the distance between your opponent and you quickly.

Below are the patch notes for Dragon Ball Sparking! Zero:

Game Mode Adjustments Battle

All stages are now available in offline P1 vs. P2 battles.

Functionality Adjustments

Battle Setup

A function allowing you to change a character’s display method has been added.

The “My Sets” function has been added for Team Members.

Ranked Match / Player Match

You can now skip the intro battle animations (requires both players to input the skip command).

Player Match

You can now set your team to hidden or revealed to your opponent when editing your team.

Custom Battle Mode

Text can now be sorted alphabetically.

Options

You can now set the battle camera distance to be closer.

Battle System Adjustments

High-Speed Dragon Dash (New Action)

The new quick movement action, “High-Speed Dragon Dash”, where you can move quickly towards your opponent, has been added. Perform with R2 and holding X (PS5) or RT and holding A (XSX/S).

Smash Attack

You will no longer be stunned when being hit by a Rush Ki Blast when charging a Smash Attack.

When charging a Smash Attack during a Rush Attack, charge time reduction based on hit count has been increased.

Rush Ki Blast

The time between being able to fire the next Rush Ki Blast after firing the maximum consecutive amount at once (different for each character) has been increased.

Rush Ki Blast Deflection

You can now move while deflecting Rush Ki Blasts.

Steps

You will now no longer be able to be hit by certain attacks immediately after performing a Step.

Rush Ki Blast and Smash Ki Blast can now also be evaded.

Z-Burst Dash

The amount of Ki consumed when activating it has been increased.

Burst Smash

Ki will no longer be consumed when activating it and will instead consume an amount based on the distance traveled.

Blast

Damage has been increased when using a boost.

Z-Search

Z-Search will no longer lose track of your opponent when characters are swapped.

You will now quickly regain sight of your opponent if they enter your line of sight from the front when Z-Search is not locked onto them.

Z-Counter

The input window has been shortened.

Z-Counter will become more difficult to perform if performed consecutively.

Ki consumed has been increased when successfully performing a Z-Counter.

Skill Count increase speed has been reduced when successfully performing a Z-Counter.

Revenge Counter

Skill Count consumed when using Perception against Revenge Counter has been reduced from 2 to 1.

Rush Attacks during Sparking! Mode

Gradual damage reduction of consecutive hits has been increased.

Combos

The final attack of Aerial Combos and Aerial Slash Combos will no longer be interrupted by guarding.

Character Switch

Health recovery rate of Standby characters has been reduced.

Z-Burst Dash (Giant Characters)

The tackle done by Giant characters during Z-Burst Dashes is now guardable.

Skill Adjustments

Skills that cause instant Sparking! Mode

Skill Count consumed has been increased.

Skills that increase stats in general

Skill Count consumed has been decreased.

Afterimage Strike

Effect duration has been reduced to 10 seconds and will be removed if your opponent uses Perception while you are under the effect.

False Courage

Skill Count consumed has been increased from 1 to 2.

Technique: All I Need Is Five Seconds!

Skill Count consumed has been increased from 3 to 2 and status increase upon activation has been increased.

Stardust Barrier

You can now activate it while receiving melee attacks from the front.

Blast Adjustments

Long-Range Blasts and Ultimate Blasts

Speed has been reduced.

Super Vegito: Final Kamehameha

Ki consumed and damage has been increased.

Goku (Mini): Quick Rush

Trajectory can now be changed while Rushing.

Mr. Satan: Present Bomb

Increased ending lag after activation.

Character Adjustments

Android 19/ Dr. Gero

Health/Ki amount absorbed on successful throw has been adjusted.

Dragon Dash, Quick Ascend, and Quick Descend now consume Ki.

Cell 2nd Form

You can now escape the throw.

Cooler

Amount of Health restored upon transforming has been increased.

Giant Characters

Increased the time it takes to charge a Smash Attack and reduced its power.

Great Ape Vegeta / Dr. Wheelo

Maximum health has been reduced.

Other