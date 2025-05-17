Dragon Ball Daima’s English Dub Finally Unleashes Adult Super Saiyan 4 Goku

One thing is true about the Earth-raised Saiyan Goku, and it is that when he transforms, he will scream from his very core and bring a true guttural bellow along with his power-ups. Dragon Ball Daima has finally unleashed the dubbed version of Adult Super Saiyan 4 onto fans, and it did not disappoint. The screams of the Saiyan warrior were powerful and brought back the nostalgia of Goku’s transformations as he has grown over time. With the dubbed transformation, fans have gotten to hear Sean Schemmel representing their favorite Saiyan for the first time since Dragon Ball Super was airing. Unsurprisingly, the entire fight is highlighted by the battle cries of the warrior as he marches forward and faces down King Gomah.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans were once again treated to showstopper voice work for Goku in the fateful scene at the end of Episode 19 and through the series finale. The transformation sequence, as well as the Kamehameha, brings the classic Schemmel screams back to the fierce protagonist. The voicework itself is nothing to scoff at, and fans have been reminded just why Schemmel has remained the voice of Goku since 1999. Given the fact that Schemmel has said that he passed out during the original Super Saiyan 4 transformation recording, there were high hopes amongst fans that the voice actor would dig just as deep for the form’s new adult-sized debut.

Super Saiyan 4 Goku vs Gomah + Epic Kamehameha – ENGLISH DUB pic.twitter.com/eZDcTxd25Q — Hype (@DbsHype) May 16, 2025

Super Saiyan 4 Returns and Delivers

The showdown of Daima has Goku, now returned to adult form, activating his Super Saiyan 4 form again to defeat the giant form of King Gomah. The voicework done for this scene is undeniable, however, fans have been quick to point out that the voice we are hearing is not identical to the Goku we’ve heard transform in the 90s and early 2000s. Of course, with age and years of transformations, Schemmel’s voice has had some changes, but nothing to his detriment or to that of the character. The voice of Goku we hear here has aged a bit and has less youth in it; however, with the age and depth of an ever-evolving voice comes the intense complexity of a voice that has earned a new form. This form is something Goku has worked towards and aged towards, and even fans will note that Shemmel and Goku have come a long way since going Super Saiyan 3 during the Buu Saga.

Toei Animation

Beyond the initial transformation, we see a lot of bestial and guttural energy from Goku, and by extension, Schemmel. The fight is full of Goku showing off the new power boost against a villain who needs to be taught a lesson, with the fate of the free Demon Realm in the balance. Of course, the showdown includes an epic Kamehameha, and again, Schemmel shows fans that even in lieu of the lack of other ongoing Dragon Ball anime work, he still has the pipes to pull off an epic statement-level attack. The nostalgia of seeing Super Saiyan 4 brought out of the dubious Dragon Ball GT corner is iconic, and hearing Schemmel bring the form back to life in a new capacity can not be overstated. Being willing to pass out for the roll is no joke, and fans can feel the weight that the voicework has behind it as Goku shouts himself into a new form and declares his ultimate attack.