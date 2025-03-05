New Dragon Ball Daima DLC Revealed for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

With the recent ending of Dragon Ball Daima, the last entry to have been written by franchise creator Akira Toriyama, fans of the series have been keeping an eye out for any new releases, DLCs, and games honoring Toriyama’s legacy. Luckily fans won’t have to wait long as another Daima-themed collaboration with Bandai Namco’s gaming division was revealed to be coming soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bandai Namco announced via social media an upcoming Dragon Ball Daima DLC pack for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. This pack will feature Vegeta’s Super Saiyan 3 form from the show as a playable character in the game. Additionally, a second character has been teased, although no further details have been revealed as to their identity. This pack also promises to add more than just new characters. It’s set to introduce a range of Daima-themed items for player avatars, including new outfits, accessories, techniques, and Super Souls. As of now, no release date has been confirmed.

This DLC seems to follow a trend from previous updates for Xenoverse 2, such as the introduction of Ultra Supervillain Vegeta and Supervillain Goku Black. So, while this is purely speculation, these previous packs may have set a precedent for dual character packs, hinting at a possibility for the Daima DLC to feature another Goku transformation or base form alongside Vegeta’s new transformation.

Another character speculated as a possible runner-up is Glorio, a demon from the Demon Realm and a main character in the Daima Saga. This possibility is supported by his recent prominence in Dragon Ball media, where he has quickly become a fan-favorite. For example, Glorio has already been confirmed to appear in the upcoming Dragon Ball Sparking Zero DLC pack.

With the Dragon Ball Daima DLC for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 just around the corner, fans have even more exciting content to look forward to in the coming months. While we’re still left wondering about the second character’s identity, one thing is clear: the Dragon Ball universe is far from slowing down.

What do you think of Vegeta’s transformation as an addition to Xenoverse 2? Who do you think the second character will end up being? Voice your thoughts in the comments below or in our special Dragon Ball Daima finale panel!