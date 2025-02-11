The Best Dragon Ball Game Hit With Huge Sale for Limited Time

What is widely considered the best Dragon Ball video game ever made is currently on a steep discount, but not for very long. For over 30 years, Dragon Ball games have been releasing across a variety of different platforms. With so many titles having come about over that span of time, some have been great, while others have been not so great. Some of the most popular Dragon Ball games in history have included Dragon Ball Z: Budokai, Dragon Ball: Raging Blast, Dragon Ball: Xenoverse, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Dragon Ball: Origins, and most recently, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, just to name a few. Above all of these other Dragon Ball games stands one that is largely considered the best, and it’s that entry that is now discounted.

Starting today, a massive deal has come about for Dragon Ball FighterZ. Developed by Arc System Works, DBFZ was released in 2018 to massive acclaim. Not only was the game a gargantuan hit with longtime Dragon Ball fans, it also scored rave reviews from critics which saw it amassing a strong 87/100 aggregate score on Metacritic. In the years since, Dragon Ball FighterZ has continued to receive new content and has also been a staple of fighting game tournaments around the globe.

Now, in case you somehow don’t already own Dragon Ball FighterZ, the game is drastically cutting its cost for the next week. Over on Steam, DBFZ is now available for under $10 at a price of $9.59. This represents a discount of a staggering 84% from its usual $59.99 value. In the seven years that Dragon Ball FighterZ has been on Steam, this represents nearly its lowest price ever, with only one previous sale at 85% off topping it.

And in case Dragon Ball FighterZ doesn’t strike your fancy, Steam is also offering a big markdown on Dragon Ball: Xenoverse. Also on sale for one week, Xenoverse is 90% off and is going for only $3.99. Although it’s not as acclaimed as DBFZ, Xenoverse is still hugely popular in its own right and went on to spawn a sequel due to its success.

If you’re interested in either of these Dragon Ball games being discounted, you’ll have to act quickly as each will expire on February 17th. And for more on Dragon Ball FighterZ in particular, you can check out the game’s official trailer and description below.

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Synopsis: “Dragon Ball FighterZ is born from what makes the Dragon Ball series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters. Partnering with Arc System Works, the game maximizes high-end Anime graphics and brings easy-to-learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.