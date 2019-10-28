Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Screenshots Show Super Saiyan 3 Goku Fighting Kid Buu

New images from the upcoming Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game have given us out best look yet at characters from the latest saga to be revealed. Super Saiyan 3 Goku and the tantrum-throwing Kid Buu are the focus of these new screenshots that show off different moments from a fight between the two including some of the most memorable moments the two shared during their battles. We get to see Goku flying through the air, unleashing his attacks like the Kamehameha, and literally taking a bite into Kid Buu.

The screenshots in question can be seen below courtesy of Bandai Namco after the publisher shared them on social media on Monday. There are four new screenshots in total to check out, each of them showing different moments in the SS3 Goku vs. Kid Buu fight.

Unleash the power of SS3 Goku and go up against enemies like Kid Buu in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Become the savior of Earth when #DBZK releases on January 17, 2020! Pre-Order today: https://t.co/9HQl4Brct8 pic.twitter.com/kkPqzPyYTT — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) October 28, 2019

For those who remember how the fight between the two played out, you’ll recognize some of the scenes depicted in the images. Goku’s Kamehameha being used here is actually a “True Kamehameha” as he calls it and is fueled by his SS3 powers. He fires it back at Kid Buu after the pink villain uses his own Super Kamehameha, thus naming it that to show Kid Buu what a real Kamehameha should look like. The image with the dragon appears to be Goku using his Dragon Fist attack, though he never actually used that attack against Kid Buu in Dragon Ball Z.

The most entertaining screenshot is the one where Goku is biting Kid Buu’s head. It’s one of the more lighthearted moments during the fight that people may recall happened during a brief moment of narration from Vegeta. The Saiyan looked on as Goku and Kid Buu fought and saw Kid Buu bite Goku’s arm after taking a knee to the face. Goku responded in kind by biting Kid Buu’s head. You can see a video below showing that moment for reference to see how perfectly it’s recreated in the Kakarot screenshots.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms starting on January 17, 2020.