The Dragon Prince Roleplaying Game Release Date Announced

Tales of Xadia, the new tabletop roleplaying game set in the world of The Dragon Prince, has a release date. Fandom Tabletop announced that Tales of Xadia will be released on March 29th, over a year after the game released public playtest materials to fans. The new game will come with a digital toolset similar to D&D Beyond, which will provide players with the ability to create a digital character sheet and track stats, equipments, abilities and more online. Fandom owns both the Cortex system used by Tales of Xadia and the licensed D&D Beyond website.

Originally released in 2018, The Dragon Prince is an animatedfantasy series created by Avatar: The Last Airbender head writer Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond. The series is set in a world where elves and humans are in a constant state of conflict due to humans creating dark magic. When humans kill the dragon king several years prior to the start of the series, they set off a cascading series of events that force the half-brothers human princes Callum and Ezran to work together with the elf assassin Rayla to work together to return a baby dragon back to his family in hopes of ending the human/elf conflict once and for all.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While The Dragon Prince hasn’t aired a new episode in nearly two years, Netflix did renew the series for four more seasons and more episodes are expected to be released later this year. In the meantime, Tales of Xadia should not only provide fans with the ability to create their own adventures within the world of the game, it will also provide tons of new lore to help flesh out the series.

Pre-orders for Tales of Xadia are live on the game’s website. A digital copy will cost $24.99, while a physical/digital bundle will cost $49.99. The game will be released on March 29th.