Rumor: Dragon Quest 11 To Have Exclusive Content On Nintendo Switch

Some Dragon Quest fans are feeling a little sore that the Nintendo Switch version of the forthcoming eleventh chapter won’t be coming out until sometime after the PlayStation 4 and PC versions. But they can breathe easy a little as it appears they’ll be getting some exclusive goodies to make up for its delay.

A tweet from professional investor Yazz suggests that the Switch version of Dragon Quest XI, whenever it arrives, will feature exclusive content not in the other versions of the game.

The tweet, roughly translated, reads, “SE General Assembly. The DQ11 switch version contains additional elements that are not on the PS4 version. Progress is being told from the outside about the FF7 remake, but development is progressing firmly and I want you to be relieved. DQ3 HD (like 11) has not developed the status quo, but I think that the development of the dq12 will be just ahead.”

Without Square Enix’s official comment on the matter, this should probably be taken with a grain of salt. However, Square Enix has been buddying up with Nintendo more and more lately so the idea of exclusive content for its version of the game would make sense.

But now the real question is what would this content be? A potential Mario crossover? Perhaps something from either the Legend of Zelda or Fire Emblem universe? Right now it’s too soon to tell.

Square Enix had previously talked about the Switch version of the game, noting that it was still in the works but it would take a “long time” to arrive due to the delay of receiving developmental tools. But this tweet seems to reassure that the publisher may be doing something to make it up to Nintendo Switch owners.

When will we find out what this content will be? There’s a good chance that Square Enix could be saving that announcement for Gamescom or possibly even the Tokyo Game Show, both of which take place later this year. In the meantime, speculation is sure to run wild. But having Link appear alongside Dragon Quest characters would probably be a cool sight…

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age will release on September 4 for PlayStation 4 and PC. There’s no word on the Switch release date but it’s likely to debut in 2019 sometime.