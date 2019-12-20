Dragon Quest XI Hits Huge Sales Milestone

There are few franchises in the video game industry with as rich a history as the Dragon Quest series. The latest title in the series, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age, has continued that tradition, releasing across a number of platforms over the last few years. The title debuted in 2017 on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo 3DS, was ported to PC in 2018 and, finally, saw release on Nintendo Switch in September of this year. That final release has pushed the title over a sales milestone, as Dragon Quest XI has sold more than 5.5 million copies across all versions!

In a press release, Dragon Quest series creator and game designer Yuji Horii thanked the fans for playing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I strongly believe that this figure has only been achieved thanks to our fans who have always loved the Dragon Quest series and also the new players who discovered Dragon Quest or JRPGs through this title. If I could ever go back in time to meet myself when I was still making the very first Dragon Quest, I would love to tell him, ‘In 30 years’ time, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age has been released and loved by international fans beyond seas and languages.’ I will carry on doing my very best to deliver further Dragon Quest titles to our fans worldwide. Thank you very much to all the fans who have enjoyed the title!”

Released in Japan in 1986, the first entry in the Dragon Quest franchise played a major role in the evolution of console RPGs. The game debuted on the Famicom, and was localized for the Nintendo Entertainment System. While Nintendo of America believed in the game, the company feared American audiences wouldn’t give the series a chance. In order to spur sales, Nintendo gave away copies of the game as a subscription incentive for Nintendo Power magazine. Despite the push, the series has never achieved the same level of success in the region as Final Fantasy. However, in Japan, the series became a cultural juggernaut, spawning a plethora of spin-offs, merchandise, and more.

The Dragon Quest name likely played a role in the success of Dragon Quest XI, but the game’s sales can also be attributed to stellar reviews. While Dragon Quest XI was not seen as a revolutionary leap forward for the franchise, the title was praised for its perfect take on the series staples that made the franchise such a hit in the first place.

Have you checked out Dragon Quest XI? Are you a fan of the franchise? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!