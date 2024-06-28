Dragon's Dogma 2 Gets Free Trial During Huge Sale

Dragon's Dogma 2 launched earlier this year to critical and commercial success. While some players (particularly on PC) had issues with optimization and microtransactions, the sequel to one of Capcom's cult classics performed well enough to sell over three million copies. That number is going to go up quite dramatically over the next few days, as the Dragon's Dogma 2 developers announced the game's first sale. Starting June 27th, players across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms can pick up Dragon's Dogma 2 at a solid discount. The team is also giving players a limited-time free trial.

The Dragon's Dogma 2 free trial is available through July 18th, which is also when this first sale ends. Players can download the game and check out the first two hours of gameplay at no cost. That should give you enough time to get stuck into Dragon's Dogma 2's open world and see all of the systems in action. Watching how everything in DD2 comes together for remarkable moments is one of the key selling points for the game, so this is a smart plan from Capcom. After seeing a Pawn that looks like Kratos from God of War climb on top of a troll to stab it in the eye, it's almost impossible not to pick up the full game.

If you do decide to pick up the full version of Dragon's Dogma 2, you'll get a 20% discount until July 11th. Be sure to note that's a few days before the free trial promotion ends. You'll want to test out the trial version before then and make your decision. It's strange timing on Capcom's part, but it's hard to be too upset at a two-hour free trial and big sale for a hit action RPG. If you want to take full advantage of the two hours, it's worth checking out Dragon's Dogma 2's free character creator, so you can hop into action right away. Importantly, all of that transfers over if you buy the full game, so it's probably worth spending that time in the creator before starting your trial run.

Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Remember, the sale runs through July 11th and the two-hour trial is available until July 18th.