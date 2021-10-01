Dune Gets an Unexpected Board Game Spin-Off

Dune is getting an unexpected crossover with a popular board game series. Portal Games has announced Dune: House Secrets, a cooperative story-driven adventure game that uses the Detective game system. In Dune: House Secrets, players take on the roles of rebels who must solve a series of challenging missions on the desert planet of Arrakis. The game will consist of a Prologue designed to introduce players to the world of Dune followed by three "episodes" that combine for a singular narrative that will continue in two planned sequel games. In between episodes, players can level up their characters and unlock new options that can be utilized in future gameplay.

Dune: House Secrets will use the same basic gameplay options as the core Detective games, which are gritty mystery-solving games focused on resource management and deductive reasoning. Like the Detective games, Dune: House Secrets will come with a physical deck of cards containing clues and leads, a dozen physical handouts, and access to a website containing a database of additional clues and context for players to explore.

As noted previously, Dune: House Secrets is the first of three planned games made using the Detective game engine. The game was designed by Ignacy Trzewiczek and written by Przemysław Rymer, the duo behind the core Detective series of games. Dune: House Secrets will be released in Q4 2021.

Dune has several other tabletop games either available now or planned for release later this year. Gale Force 9 released Dune: The Board Game, which puts players in charge of one of several iconic houses competing for control of the galaxy. An RPG was also recently announced for release later this year.

Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is one of this year's most highly anticipated movies and is based on the first book of Frank Herbert's Dune series of novels. Although the movie was announced to be released on HBO Max as part of Warner Bros. plans to release their 2021 slate of movies on the platform in lieu of a traditional movie release, the movie was rumored to be returned to theaters after pushback by the director and producer Legendary Pictures. As of now, Dune will be released on October 1, 2021 on HBO Max.