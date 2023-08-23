Dune: Spice Wars Release Window Announced

Nowadays, most people know about Dune from the blockbuster film franchise that kicked off in 2021. However, the franchise got its start as a book series and has expanded into several other types of media besides film, including video games. In fact, 1992’s Dune II was one of the early real-time strategy games, helping lead to an explosion in popularity for the genre. A few years ago, the team at Funcom announced that it was working to get back to those video game roots by making a new grand strategy game called Dune: Spice Wars. The game has been available in early access for over a year, but today the Dune: Spice Wars developers announced that the game is finally ready for primetime.

Dune: Spice Wars will finally be leaving early access next month. The team at Funcom didn’t give an exact date in its announcement, but we’ll likely learn that very soon. After all, September is only eight days away. It seems unlikely that Spice Wars will drop on the first of the month, but they’ll have to give us the actual date sooner rather than later if it’s coming in the next forty days or so.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Regardless, Dune: Spice Wars has received mostly positive feedback in early access. Of course, some players have issues with the game’s balance and other smaller issues, but these are the things developer Shiro Games should be able to iron out as early access comes to a close. With more than a year of active development alongside the community, it certainly seems like Dune: Spice Wars is poised to successfully bring the franchise back to the strategy realm. Obviously, that genre isn’t quite as popular as it used to be, but the Steam reviews point to it being a slam dunk for the team.

Dune: Spice Wars is available now on PC if you don’t mind hopping into early access. The team hasn’t announced any kind of price increase coming with the full release, but that does sometimes happen with early-access games. If you’re interested in jumping in, it might be a good idea to do so now to ensure you get the cheapest, non-sale price.