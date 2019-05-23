‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Will Have a Horrifying and Hilarious New Monster in ‘Descent Into Avernus’

The Dungeons & Dragons team will have many new monsters in Descent Into Avernus, but one will likely be a fan favorite due to its almost absurd name. Chris Perkins, the lead story designer of Dungeons & Dragons announced that players would have the option of making an abyssal chicken their familiar when they descend into the Nine Hells as part of the game’s next storyline. Perkins made the announcement at D&D Live 2019: The Descent, a three-day live event that served to announce Dungeons & Dragons next adventure and preview some early details about the new storyline. Abyssal chickens appear to be a new creature in Dungeons & Dragons and are described as literally what they sound like – a chicken out of hell.

“One of my favorite monsters is actually a stupid thing called the Abyssal chicken,” Perkins told ComicBook.com during an interview at the event. “It’s exactly what you think it is. It is a chicken out of the abyss. But what sold me on it were two things. One, you can make it a familiar. Two, the artwork kicks ass. The art for it basically sold the creature. If the piece of art didn’t look as good as it does, it probably wouldn’t be in the book.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They’re nasty,” Perkins added. “They’re mean but they taste good.”

Descent Into Avernus will drag players into the uppermost layer of the Nine Hells as they attempt to save Baldur’s Gate from the Blood War, an eternal conflict between demons and devils. In addition to coming into conflict with Zariel, the ruler of Avernus, players will also get the opportunity to ride on massive Infernal war machines, barter with soul coins, and deal with mad night hags, rakshasa, and the many other creatures that make Hell home.

Descent Into Avernus will be released on September 17th, 2019. Pre-orders are live now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.