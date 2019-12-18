ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for Dungeons & Dragons Fans

The holiday season is almost upon us, and that means it’s time to start shopping for gifts! Dungeons & Dragons has made a huge comeback over the past few years, and just about everyone wants to give the tabletop game a try. If you have a loved one that likes D&D or is at least interested in playing, there are a ton of great gift options that they’ll be sure to enjoy. And ComicBook.com is here to help with a selection of some of the best Dungeons & Dragons gifts to get this season. Whether you’re buying for an experienced pro, or someone looking to hop into their first game, we’ve got you covered!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer.

D&D Essentials Kit

If you have a friend or family member looking for their first D&D experience, you can’t go wrong with the D&D Essentials Kit. This boxed set contains everything a player needs to start a D&D game, from a pre-written adventure made for new characters, a rulebook, 11 dice, and pre-made character sheets. The D&D Essentials Kit also introduces a new set of “Sidekick” rules, which allows a group as small as two players (one Dungeon Master and one player) to hop into a D&D adventure. The D&D Essentials Kit is available to purchase at Amazon or from hobby retailers.

Young Adventurer’s Books

Do you have a younger relative who is interested in Dungeons & Dragons, but might not be ready to dive into the Player’s Handbook? Earlier this year, Ten Cent Press released three volumes of its new Young Adventurer’s Guide series, illustrated guides that serve as a perfect introduction to the world of D&D. Each volume focuses on a different aspect of D&D ⁠— Monsters & Creatures is a mini-bestiary examining some of the game’s most iconic monsters, Warriors & Weapons takes a look at some of the character classes, and Dungeons & Tombs examines some of D&D’s best locations. These games will get kids (and adults) immersed into the world of D&D and ready to dive into their first game.

Three volumes of the Young Adventurer’s Guides are available on Amazon or wherever books are sold.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks

When it comes to actually playing Dungeons & Dragons, a Dungeon Master technically only needs three books ⁠— the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual. All three of these books can be purchased individually or together in the Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set. The Gift Set also comes with a Dungeon Master’s Screen, making it the perfect “all in one” gift for a budding Dungeon Master.

The Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebook Gift Set is available on Amazon or from local hobby retailer.

Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus and Eberron: Rising From the Last War

If you’re looking for an easy gift for veteran D&D players, Wizards of the Coast (the maker of D&D) recently released two new Dungeons & Dragons books. The first, Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, is a full-length campaign that sends players into the first level of the Nine Hells to rescue a city from becoming fodder for the Blood War, an eternal conflict between demons and devils. The other, Eberron: Rising From the Last War, is a sourcebook detailing the world of Eberron, a noir-inspired world filled with magic and intrigue.

Both books are available on Amazon or from other hobby retailers.

Clue: Dungeons & Dragons

Clue: Dungeons & Dragons is a new licensed version of Clue with a D&D twist. Instead of trying to figure out who killed Mr. Boddy, you must figure out which member of your party was killed and replaced by a hidden devil. Set in the iconic city of Baldur’s Gate, Clue: Dungeons & Dragons not only uses a variety of D&D weapons and locations, but there are also a couple of variant rules to add some fantasy flavor to a classic game.

Clue: Dungeons & Dragons is available at Amazon or from other hobby retailers.

Dungeon Mayhem

Another fun D&D adjacent game is Dungeon Mayhem, a fast-paced card game made by Wizards of the Coast. Dungeon Mayhem is a free-for-all game in which players attack each other with hard-hitting spells and weapons in the hope of being the last one standing. Each player controls a different character with unique abilities, and each card contains gorgeous and fun art that stresses that this is a lighthearted and goofy game. Dungeon Mayhem is a perfect way to get a game night started, especially right before diving into a full D&D session.

Dungeon Mayhem is available at Amazon or from other hobby retailers.

Tabletop Tokens

Looking for a practical gift for the Dungeon Master in your life? Geek Tank Games has a line of Tabletop Tokens that are perfect for building any tabletop encounter quickly. These beautifully illustrated 2D tokens help bring everything from dungeons to forest encounters to life, saving DMs tons of time when trying to prep for their next game. They’re also durable and waterproof, so they’ll serve as a valuable tool for years to come.

Geek Tank Games’ Tabletop Tokens are available on Amazon.

Level Up Dice

The popularity of D&D has led to a growing dice industry, many of which are made out of high-quality material. One of the best dice makers out there is Level Up Dice, which makes dice out of semi-precious stones and metals. These dice are bit pricier than the dice you’ll find at game stores, but are well worth the price. If you want to surprise a loved one with the prettiest dice they’ll ever own, give Level Up Dice’s website a look today.

Wyrmwood Dice Trays

Another premium gift for D&D fans are Wyrmwood dice trays and dice boxes. These handmade dice trays are made of high quality wood and materials, and look absolutely stunning on the gaming table. Wyrmwood makes a variety of different gaming products, ranging from dice towers to full gaming tables, and comes in a variety of different woods. Check out Wyrmwood’s website for their full line of products.

DMs Guild

If you’re struggling to find something that your D&D enthusiast doesn’t have, consider giving them a gift card to the Dungeon Masters’ Guild, a marketplace of third-party supplements and guides created by up-and-coming D&D creators. The DMs Guild is unique in that creators can use official D&D intellectual property in their guides, and many creators who started on the DMs Guild have gone on to work with Wizards of the Coast on official D&D material. With thousands of supplements available for sale, including digital versions of older D&D books, there will surely be something that your D&D fan hasn’t seen today. You can pick up a DMs Guild gift certificate at their website.