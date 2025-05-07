New PlayStation Studios Team Created to Work on “Ambitious” Project

It’s a tumultuous time in the gaming industry, with many developers shutting down or being subjected to downsizing. And yet, games and fans who want to play them march on, with plenty of exciting new projects on the horizon. Now, this includes the addition of a brand-new studio joining the PlayStation Studios team. This new developer, which originated over at Halo and Destiny 2 producer Bungie, is called teamLFG. Today, PlayStation announced that teamLFG will be joining PlayStation Studios to work on “an ambitious incubation project.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In PlayStation’s blog post introducing its new studio, teamLFG shared its own statement about the team and this exciting new project. teamLFG is comprised of team members who’ve worked on iconic titles like Destiny, Halo, League of Legends, and Fortnite, with a few “fresh creative perspectives” on the team as well.

Logo for newly formed studio teamLFG

If you’re curious what that LFG stands for, it might not be what you think. According to teamLFG, these letters stand for “Looking for Group,” a commonly used phrase for gamers seeking others for multiplayer-focused games. This reportedly reflects the studio’s “mission to create games where players can find friendship, community, and belonging.” As this name and mission suggest, it looks like the new project teamLFG will bring to PlayStation studios will have a multiplayer focus. Let’s dig into what’s been shared about this new game so far.

What We Know About teamLFG’s New Project at PlayStation Studios

According to the statement from teamLFG, this first game from the new studio will be “a team-based action game.” It pulls inspiration from an interesting combination of sources, including “fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games.” This certainly seems like a wide variety of elements to try and form into a cohesive whole, which may be what earns this project its “ambitious” label from PlayStation Studios.

Destiny 2 from Bungie studios, where teamlfg formed

In addition to this interesting mix of flavors, teamLFG has shared that the new game will bring players to “a lighthearted, comedic world” that features a “new, mythic, science-fantasy universe.” From the sounds of it, we’re looking at brand-new IP, which is certainly exciting to hear. That said, the combination of inspiration sources listed so far could mean a lot of things. It’s hard to say just yet what to expect from this title, except that it will be multiplayer-focused.

Thus far, that’s about all we know about this new project. No further details or any idea of a release window have yet been shared, which isn’t that surprising since teamLFG has just been fully formed and introduced as a studio. Given the PlayStation Studios umbrella, it’s likely that the new game will be a PlayStation-first release, though these days that’s never a guarantee. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what teamLFG has got in the works for PlayStation Studios.

What do you think about the sound of this new project so far? Are you excited to see another multiplayer-focused title in the works from PlayStation Studios?