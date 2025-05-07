New GTA 6 Reveal Debunks Previous Rumors That Worried Fans

A new GTA 6 screenshot seems to debunk a rumor that had fans concerned. Rockstar Games is known for not just its grand open worlds and great stories, but its absurd sense of humor. All of their games exist in heightened realities where everyone is a bit too whacky for their own good. A big reason for this is because Rockstar Games loves to satirize the United States, highlighting just how ridiculous the country can be at times. Of course, we haven’t had a GTA game in well over a decade and a lot has changed in the world, so that means there’s also a lot to make fun of.

The latest GTA 6 trailer largely focused on the game’s story this time around, revealing that it’s a love story set in a fictional version of Florida. A lot of this was already heavily rumored, but this was the first time we really got to see it all front and center. It still looks like it will have plenty of humor, but will it be as satirical as previous games? There were reports that Rockstar Games was taking extra care to not “punch down” at marginalized groups in GTA 6, something that wasn’t as much of a concern previously it seemed. When word of this spread around, some fans were upset feeling that Rockstar should target everyone equally as that was part of GTA’s charm. Regardless of your feelings on the subject, it seems like concerns may have been overblown.

GTA 6 Will Still Keep Its Signature Humor

One of the recently released screenshots for GTA 6 features a biker gang driving through town, but in the background, you can see a billboard. It appears to be for a company parodying Nabisco, the manufacturer of snacks like Oreos. On the billboard, a man can be seen gesturing at a rainbow that has treats laid over it with a tagline that reads: “Proud Allies of Diversity ‘n’ Treats!” It seems to be Rockstar’s way of poking fun at companies that go out of their way to celebrate something like Pride Month by just slapping a rainbow on their branding and calling it a day, making it seem very performative and jarring.

It seems pretty likely that this kind of humor will be found throughout all of GTA 6. While they may be more careful to not be hateful, Rockstar seems to be ensuring they can still poke fun at everyone. You can definitely make fun of people or things without being heinously mean and it seems like Rockstar is finding the right balance while still retaining its humor.

On a semi-related note, we did a deep dive into the GTA 6 trailer to find all the little details you might have missed.