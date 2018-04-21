Joe Manganiello Wrote Part of an Upcoming ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adventure

Joe Manganiello has contributed some new material to an upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure.

The Justice League and True Blood actor recently wrote an editorial for NBC News, in which he revealed his official involvement with Dungeons & Dragons. “I now work as a consultant for Dungeons & Dragons, which is the job that I wanted as a kid,” Manganiello wrote. “As a result of that relationship, I wrote some material for their adventure module that will get released next year.”

While Manganiello didn’t provide any additional details, but it seems that his work won’t be related to the adventure due out this fall.

Manganiello isn’t the first celebrity to contribute material for a Dungeons & Dragons adventure module. Adventure Time creator Pendleton Ward served as a story consultant for Tomb of Annihilation and helped design the innovative dungeon at the end of that storyline.

Manganiello is an avid fan of Dungeons & Dragons and has become an unofficial face for the game as it reaches new found popularity. Manganiello has appeared on the Critical Role and Force Grey webcasts, and even attends popular gaming conventions like GaryCon annually. He even an organized a D&D game recently that involved Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

My friend @JoeManganiello turned me onto D&D for the first time in many years. I’ve had a blast playing – all without ever having to look at a screen. https://t.co/Umx7QgbfFw — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2018

Dungeons & Dragons is even partially responsible for Manganiello’s role in Rampage. “I had written a script for a Dungeons & Dragons movie when the rights were at Warner Brothers, where Brad Peyton was looking to direct another version of a movie about the game,” Manganiello wrote in his recent editorial. “We got on the phone to exchange notes about our separate versions, and got to talking about how much we loved the game. Then Brad mentioned that he was looking to cast a part in this other movie, and said I should consider it.”

Of course, a Dungeons & Dragons movie is also in development and we wouldn’t be surprised if Manganiello ends up with a major role in the movie. After all, it would only make sense for one of Hollywood’s biggest D&D fans to end up with a starring role in a live action adaptation!