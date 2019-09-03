New Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Adds Monsters From European Legends

A new third-party Dungeons & Dragons supplement contains over 50 new monsters inspired by European myths and legends. Monsters of the Old World is a new DMs Guild publication containing work by a multi-national team of established creators like Anne Gregersen, Cat Evans, Christian Eichhorn, Robert P. Davis, and many more. The book contains stat-blocks for dozens of monsters inspired by different European legends. Each entry starts with a quote from various pieces of literature or lullabies that reference the monster, along with a brief description of the creature along with a summary of its habits.

While these monsters are new to Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition, players will likely recognize a few creatures from appearances in other popular media. Several creatures from Greek mythology make appearances in the supplement, as do the undead draugr and several creatures from Norse mythology such as Fenris, Hel, Jormungandr, and Valkyries. Other creatures are a bit more obscure, such as the tatzelwurm or the white folk blamed for the spread of malaria and yellow fever during the 16th and 17th century. There are also numerous fey creatures that supplement the existing fey of D&D, which were mostly inspired by various Celtic and other European legends.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Creatures range in strength from CR 0 to CR 30. Both Jormungandr (the World Serpent that eventually killed Thor during Ragnarok) and Typhon (the Greek monster that nearly killed Zeus in an epic battle for supremacy) have CR ratings equal to the Tarrasque, the most powerful creature in Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition. The supplement also contains a handy pronunciation guide to help DMs incorporate these creatures into their campaign without stumbling over their names.

Monsters of the Old World is a great addition to a DM’s bestiary, especially if your campaign uses medieval European motifs or themes. Players can build an entire campaign around the creatures found in this supplement, or simply use them to spice up a typical session.

Monsters of the Old World is available on the DMs Guild for $9.95.