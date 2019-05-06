Someone Figured Out How Many Possible Character Builds There Are in ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

A Redditor with a talent for math figured out just how adaptive and diverse Dungeons & Dragons‘ character creation system is. Yesterday, the Reddit user u/Synergenesis made a post about the total number of possible Level 20 character builds you could make using the classes, subclasses, races, backgrounds, and other player options available to players in Dungeons & Dragons‘ current Player Handbook. This calculation also included multi-class builds, including those that allowed players to take a subclass. After some impressive math, u/Synergenesis determined that there was over 7 trillion different possible character combinations (7,020,285,872,418 to be precise) in the Player’s Handbook alone.

There are some additional variants that weren’t factored into the calculation, including feats (which can be taken at certain levels and add even more options to character building) or subclasses and races not found in the Player’s Handbook. For instance, this doesn’t include any of the monstrous races found in Volo’s Guide to Monsters nor the subclasses added in Xanathar’s Guide to Everything. When including all those options, the final number is likely to be even higher!

Of course, most Dungeons & Dragons campaigns don’t make it to Level 20, so its unlikely that all of these possible combinations in a game. While Dungeons & Dragons has grown in popularity in recent years, there’s still not enough players and campaigns that could possibly account for all of these possible character builds.

