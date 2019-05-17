Dungeons & Dragons Figurines of Adorable Power Are Here

The first two figures in Ultra-Pro’s Dungeons & Dragons “Figurines of Adorable Power” line are up for pre-order! You can reserve the Owlbear figurine here and the Red Dragon figurine here for $13.99 each with shipping slated for September. Needless to say, they will be the perfect companions for your D&D games.

The figures are named after the Figurines of Wondrous Power in Dungeons & Dragons, which are pocket-sized statuettes that can be magically transformed into full-sized living creatures for a limited amount of time using a command word. Some of these figurines give players additional magical abilities, but they are most often used for transportation or as an ally in battle.

Naturally, Ultra-Pro has a lot of options when it comes to future figures in this series, and it appears that they will take full advantage of it. Look for four additional figures to arrive in the Figurines of Adorable Power series before the end of 2019. Additional figures will also be released in 2020.

On a related note, the latest Dungeons & Dragons adventure Ghosts of Saltmarsh is only a few days away from release on May 21st. At the time of writing, the book is priced at $29.79 (40% off) on Amazon (free 2-day shipping for Prime members) and Walmart (free 2-day shipping for everyone). If you go with Amazon, the book is covered by their pre-order guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best price that occurs between the time your order and the release date.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh will bring the most popular classic nautical adventures from the first edition of D&D as well as Dungeon magazine to the fifth edition. These adventures include The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh, Danger at Dunwater, The Final Enemy, Salvage Operation, Isle of the Abbey, Tammeraut’s Fate, and The Styes.

