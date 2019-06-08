Dungeons & Dragons Supplement Adds New Puzzles to Use in Adventures

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement contains ten puzzles that can be placed into any campaign. Puzzles and riddles are a classic part of Dungeons & Dragons and usually appears as barriers for the party to overcome in dungeons. However, coming up with new puzzles can be quite difficult. An easy puzzle becomes trivial and forgettable, while a difficult puzzle becomes more of a frustration than a challenge and quickly sap a party’s enjoyment of the game. Because it can be hard to know if a puzzle is too easy or too hard, many DMs will pass on puzzles all together when crafting their own dungeons, or rely exclusively on puzzles vetted by other DMs and players.

For DMs who are looking for some innovative puzzles to add to their next dungeon, Steve Orr and Bill Putrino have written a handy new supplement containing ten unique puzzles that can be scaled in difficulty. Each of the puzzles in Puzzles, Predicaments, and Perplexities can either be solved purely using trial and error, or with the help of various checks, the DCs of which can be increased depending on the level of the party. The supplement also contains various traps that hurt a character or party when incorrect solutions are chosen – which discourages a party from using the “blunt force” method of simply pushing buttons and levers until they get the correct one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Good D&D puzzles are hard to come by, even on the Internet, so Puzzles, Predicaments, and Perplexities is an easy buy for anyone who designs dungeons that aren’t just a series of rooms with enemies to fight and kill. You can purchase Puzzles, Predicaments, and Perplexities for a discounted price of $3.99. The purchase price will increase to $4.99 after June 11.