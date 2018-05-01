‘Dungeons & Dragons’ to Reveal New Adventure During Three Day ‘Stream of Many Eyes Event’

Dungeons & Dragons will unveil their next adventure during a three-day livestreamed extravaganza featuring celebrity and D&D luminaries.

D&D has announced the “Stream of Many Eyes” a three-day event in which the popular tabletop roleplaying game’s next adventure will be unveiled. The event starts on Friday June 1st at 4 PM PT and will run until Sunday evening. Fans around the world can watch for free on Dungeons & Dragons Twitch channel, or attend Sunday’s festivities live in Los Angeles.

While we don’t know much about the adventure, the fact that D&D named the event the “Stream of Many Eyes” suggests that it involves a Beholder, one of the game’s most iconic monsters. Fans are already speculating that this adventure could involve Xanathar, the crime-lord Beholder who lurks underneath the city of Waterdeep.

Special guests for the event include Critical Role cast members Matt Mercer and Travis Willingham, actors (and D&D enthusiasts) Matthew Lilliard, Joe Manganiello and Deborah Ann Woll. Multiple D&D groups from popular streaming shows seen on D&D’s Twich channel will also be on hand for the action.

The event begins at Friday at 4 PM PT with a visual tour of the studio in which various groups will be hosting their adventures. A roundtable with the D&D team will follow about the new storyline, followed by play sessions of the Force Grey and Dice, Camera, Action streaming groups.

On Saturday, the stream will run from 10 AM PT to 7 PM PT and will feature live play session of the shows Sirens of the Realms, Girls, Guts, Glory, Rivals of Riverdeep, and Dark & Dicey.

Sunday will feature four ticketed events, which fans can buy on D&D’s event webpage. Gourmet food trucks, a D&D pop-up store, and live performances will also be included for those who attend the event. While tickets are pricey ($200), it looks to be a once in a lifetime experience for anyone that attends and comes with a swag bag of D&D merchandise and a chance to interact with some of the people that make D&D so amazing.

ComicBook.com will have more coverage of the event over the next month, including any and all announcements involving special guests or other surprises.