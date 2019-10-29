Wizards of the Coast Buys Gaming Studio to Focus on Dungeons & Dragons Video Games

Wizards of the Coast has announced the purchase of the Montreal based Tuque Games, with plans to have the studio focus on making games based on the popular Dungeons & Dragons franchise. Wizards of the Coast announced the purchase earlier today, nothing that the publisher will be working on AAA games for its largest franchises, starting with Dungeons & Dragons. Tuque Games is best known for Livelock, a top-down shooter game with a post-apocalyptical setting. Tuque Games previously announced they were working on a new Dungeons & Dragons game earlier this year.

While Wizards of the Coast is best known for its tabletop offerings, the Hasbro division has also looked to expand into digital through various means. In addition to Tuque Games’ untitled D&D game, there’s also a Baldur’s Gate III game in development by Larian Studios, the maker of the Divinity series of games. Skybound Games also recently released enhanced versions of several classic Dungeons & Dragons video games, including Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment. Dungeons & Dragons has even made some recent headway into the realm of mobile games, thanks to the release of Warriors of Waterdeep, a free-to-play mobile game by Ludia.

Wizards of the Coast also recently opened up a new gaming studio headed by BioWare veteran James Ohlen, which will focus on new IPs. Wizards has also put in a ton of work on its Magic: The Gathering digital offering Magic: The Gathering Arena, especially as a venue for esports competitions. Over 3 million players are expected to play Magic: The Gathering Arena by the end of this year, and the game currently has a competitive league with a $1 million prize pool.