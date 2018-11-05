New ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adventure Brings Back All the Classic Undermountain Levels

The newest Dungeons & Dragons adventure will have plenty of danger and mayhem, some of which should have fans feeling a bit of nostalgia for earlier adventures.

Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage is D&D’s newest adventure, a classic dungeon crawl in the depths of Undermountain, a megadungeon underneath the famous city of Waterdeep. The adventure will guide players from Level 5 to Level 20 and will likely culminate with a showdown with Halaster Blackcloak, the “Mad Mage” who created Undermountain thousands of years ago. While past adventures have explored different parts of Undermountain, Dungeon of the Mad Mage is the first time that the whole megadungeon has been mapped out and made available to players.

Undermountain is the setting for several classic D&D adventures and features plenty of strange and iconic levels, different areas of the dungeon featuring their own dangers and themes. And it seems that most of those levels have survived into the present day, at least according to a recent list of levels posted to the Roll20 virtual tabletop service.

Undermountain will have 23 different levels plus the city of Skullport, which was built in one of the upper layers of the dungeon. Iconic areas such as Wyllowwood, Maddgoth’s Castle, Arcturiadoom, and the Obstacle Course are all returning for a new generation of players to explore.

A few of these areas were already the settings for past adventures. For instance, Maddgoth’s Castle is a miniaturized castle in the middle of Undermountain was the focus of a 1996 adventure. Maddgoth’s Castle was famous for how it turned mundane threats like bats or rats into terrifying monsters for players to vanquish. Meanwhile, Trobriand’s Graveyard is a scrap heap home to numerous constructs rejected by their creator, who was one of Halaster’s ex-apprentices.

Other iconic areas that will appear in Dungeon of the Mad Mage include Arcturiadoom, the realm of another one of Halaster’s ex-apprentices who transformed herself into an undead pile of worms, and the Crystal Labryinth, in which Halaster keeps some of his most prized possessions.

You can check out the full list of levels here, but be warned that there are spoilers.

Dungeon of the Mad Mage hits hobby game stores this Friday, November 9th, and will be available for wider release on November 16th. You can pre-order it for 40% off on Amazon now.

