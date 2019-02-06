‘Waterdeep: Dragon Heist’ Designers Create New Supplement to Increase Replayability of ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Adventure

Two of the designers of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist have released a new supplement that allows players to re-experience the Dungeons & Dragons adventure with a fresh new tale.

James Haeck and James Introcaso, two of the designers responsible for Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, have teamed up with Tomb of Annihilation designer Will Doyle to release Dragon Heist: Forgotten Tales, a new supplement that expands the replayability of Dragon Heist.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dragon Heist, which was released last fall, allowed players to explore the city of Waterdeep while searching for a lost hoard of gold hidden somewhere in the city. Depending on which season the adventure took place in, players battled one of four primary antagonists, each with their own motivations. While the adventure was made with replayability in mind, Dragon Heist doesn’t really diverge into different paths until Chapter 4 of the adventure, which means that players would experience much of the same primary content every time they explored the city.

Forgotten Tales strives to correct this by providing some alternative choices for DMs to explore. The supplement switches out three of the four main chapters of Dragon Heist with new content, giving players new mysteries, and even new vaults to explore. This allows players to actually experience a new adventure during their second Dragon Heist playthrough, with events that feel similar but very different.

Forgotten Tales also fixes what many perceived to be the biggest downside to the original Dragon Heist adventure – the lack of an actual heist. Without going into deep details, Dragon Heist doesn’t allow players to actually break into and steal any amount of gold, despite what the name implies. Forgotten Tales fixes this by providing an alternate above ground version of the Vault of Dragons, perfect for those who actually want to pull off a bank heist during their adventure.

Haeck, Introcaso, and Doyle are all fantastic D&D designers and this supplement is an affordable way to expand Dragon Heist adventures in new ways. If you’re a Dragon Heist DM, than you definitely need to pick up Dragon Heist: Forgotten Tales today.

Dragon Heist: Forgotten Tales is available for $8.95 on the DMs Guild. Please note that a copy of Dragon Heist is needed for this supplement.