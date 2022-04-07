Is Dungeons & Dragons Releasing an Adventure Based on an Old Cartoon?

An upcoming, unofficially announced Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set could have stronger ties to the old Dungeons & Dragons cartoon. Earlier this year, Hasbro accidentally leaked that Wizards of the Coast would release a new Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set titled “Dragons of Stormwreck Isle.” So far, details about that Starter Set have been kept quiet, but a closer inspection of the admittedly blurry cover art reveals what appears to be two characters from the 1980s Dungeons & Dragons cartoon.

While blurry, the artwork depicts what appears to be Hank the Ranger wielding his signature magical Energy Bow, as well as Diana the Acrobat, who is leaping over a blue dragon’s lightning breath with her extending staff in hand. Another preview image shows a character wielding a glowing shield similar to that used by Eric the Cavalier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Dungeons & Dragons cartoon series originally aired from 1983 to 1985 on CBS and used elements of the D&D game, including popular monsters like the beholder and the evil dragon goddess Tiamat. While the series only ran for 27 episodes, it has remained a part of D&D culture and has seen its popularity rise in recent years. Wizards of the Coast recently produced a set of limited-edition Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair cards featuring characters from the show, and an unofficial ending to the cartoon was provided via a car commercial.

This wouldn’t be the first time that the characters from the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon series have appeared in official D&D rulebooks. In 2000, Wizards of the Coast published a full Animated Series Handbook that gave the characters of the show full 3.5 Edition stats and was included in a DVD box set for the cartoon. Several other easter eggs hinted at the fate of the characters of the show – a 1996 comic book established that Presto would become an apprentice of Forgotten Realms character Elminster, while the Baldur’s Gate 2 video game hinted that the characters were killed and eaten by Tiamat.

Keep in mind that the image above is a promotional image for a product that has not been formally announced yet. Expect to hear more information about the new D&D Starter Set later this year.