Dungeons & Dragons: New Demogorgon Figure Announced

The Prince of Demons returns to the tabletop. WizKids announced this week that Demogorgon would be the next demon lord to have its likeness immortalized as a D&D Icons of the Realms figure. The two-headed demon lord was one of Dungeons & Dragons' first antagonists, having appeared in the game's first Monster Manual. In recent years, Demogorgon became a household name when the Netflix series Stranger Things borrowed its name for the Barb-eating monster that served as the Season 1 antagonist.

Demogorgon is the fourth demon prince to appear in WizKids' D&D Icon of the Realms line, following the undead Orcus, the slime-like Juiblex, and Yeenoghu, the Demon Lord of gnolls. Demon princes are considered to be the most powerful of the archfiends and rule over large swaths of the infinite Abyss where all demons in the D&D multiverse originate from. Demogorgon is both a demon prince and the Prince of Demons, the latter of which is a title that Demogorgon won by defeating the previous Prince of Demons. Due to his status, Demogorgon has made many powerful enemies within the Abyss, but he maintains his power through raw power. What's truly terrifying is that Demogorgon would be even more powerful if his two heads weren't in total conflict. His left head Aameul and right head Hethradiah have distinct personalities and motivations and are eternally clashing with each other. Despite this, his hypnotizing gaze, life-draining tail and whip-like arms that instantly cause whatever they touch to rot still make Demogorgon one of D&D's most formidable monsters.

(Photo: WizKids)

The Demogorgon figure is made for tabletop combat and will cost $89.99. The figure should hit stores in September.