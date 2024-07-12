Dungeons & Dragons Gets Royal Mail Stamps

Dungeons & Dragons is celebrating its fiftieth anniversary this year, and it seems like every few days for a while now there has been some sort of exciting announcement, new release, merchandise pre-order, or collaboration to continue the celebrations for a long beloved franchise that is more popular than its ever been thanks to an explosion of interest in recent years. The newest announced collaboration comes from the United Kingdom’s postal service, the Royal Mail, who is set to release a variety of Dungeons & Dragons stamps featuring iconic monsters and figures from the franchise – with artwork from an artist just as iconic.

Each of the stamps is beautifully designed by Wayne Reynolds, and it’s nice to see his talents being utilized for Dungeons & Dragons again after previously working on previous releases like Dungeons & Dragons 3rd and 4th Editions, Dungeons & Dragons and Forgotten Realms, amongst others for Wizards of the Coast. Those most excited to see Reynolds’ art on for Dungeons & Dragons again can also order two signed enlarged versions of some of the stamps as a framed print signed by the artist himself. These signed prints will be limited to 150 each for the enlarged Mimic and Vecna pieces, with the Miniature sheet limited to 200 pieces. At the time of writing this the Mimic and Vecna pre-orders appear to be closed, but the Miniatures signed pre-orders are still available.

The other limited edition item up for grabs when the collection release July 26th will be a Prestige Stamp Book, “a fact-filled, 24-page publication containing all eight Special Stamps, the Miniature Sheet stamps and a definitive pane of stamps unique to this issue.” The book is presented in a souvenir folder that resembles a Mimic and is limited to 2,000 pieces.

Outside of the limited edition items there’s plenty of options for Dungeons & Dragons fans to take advantage of including a variety of framed options for sets and the more iconic characters, as well as sheets of the full set of stamps, fan sheets with four stamps each, and even a Dungeons & Dragons themed envelope to complete a fan’s postage needs. The franchise icons represented on the stamps include:

Owlbear

Vecna

Gelatinous Cube

Red Dragon

Mind Flayer

Mimic

Displacer Beast

Beholder

Postcards for the collection feature some of the above options plus a Tiefling Rogue, a Halfling Cleric, a Human Bard, an Elf Fighter, a Dragonborn Wizard, and a Dwarf Paladin.